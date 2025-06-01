XANDRA Brings Range and Radiance to SI Swimsuit Runway Show
DJ, content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model XANDRA returned to the stage where her journey with the brand first started, walking the runway show at Swim Week for the third year in a row. The 24-year-old Ohio native served as the performer for the 2023 show in Miami, Fla., and she surprised the audience by also walking down the catwalk. Less than a year later, she made her debut as a rookie in the 2024 magazine, and she returned to the fold this year with another gorgeous feature.
With her sophomore appearance in the magazine in 2025, she also made her third appearance at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, this time around wearing a wide variety of different colors, patterns and styles. While XANDRA was nervous to make her debut two years ago, she appeared totally cool and confident in her latest appearance at the event, taking place on Saturday, May 31.
XANDRA went simple for one of her looks, rocking a black and white polka dot string bikini that truly never goes out of style. She then went full Western baddie with her next look, wearing a cowgirl-inspired ensemble consisting of a brown string bikini with white etching, an oversized belt and a brown crochet cowboy hat.
Additionally, XANDRA also modeled a super feminine animal print two-piece with a traditional triangle style that turned into ruffles and matching ruffled bottoms.
After making her debut in SI Swimsuit with a stunning photo shoot in Belize with Derek Kettela, XANDRA traveled to Jamaica earlier this year for her sophomore shoot with Yu Tsai.
During launch week for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, XANDRA took to TikTok to share the story of her first Swim Week with the brand, explaining how surprised she was to be asked to walk the runway. Revealing that becoming an SI Swimsuit model was one of her biggest goals, she recalled getting to the event and meeting models she looked up to, including Camille Kostek.
“I was waiting for my outfit, and I remember they came up, and they were like, ‘How crazy would this be, but would you be willing to take off your cover-up and walk down the runway?’” she remembered. “I was like, ‘Guys, I ain’t no model.’ I was like, ‘What the hell? Like, I don’t know how to walk down a runway.’”
Though weather intervened with her practice walk, XANDRA got support from Kostek and did a fabulous job on the runway for her first year.
This year, XANDRA joined a long list of fellow SI Swimsuit models and content creators during the show at the W South Beach, along with the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search. In addition to the fabulous runway show, the brand also hosted multiple pop-ups, activations and parties during Swim Week, including a brunch presented by MINI, the Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
All in all, it’s been a weekend for the books—and we’re so happy XANDRA was part of the event for another year.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.