Paige Spiranac Opens Up About Shocking Fan Behavior at Recent Sporting Events in Viral Tweet
The 45th Ryder Cup concluded its competition in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 28, as Europe took home the championship title over the United States 15-13. However, its gameplay on the green seemed to be overshadowed by the etiquette of its attendees, described by the 2025 Masters Winner, Rory McIlroy, as “unacceptable and abusive behavior” displayed throughout the three-day event.
Sprinac’s initial take
Former professional golfer turned content creator Paige Spiranac provided some insight of her own regarding the festivities in Farmingdale, penning on X (formerly Twitter), that she was “sadly not shocked” by the actions of some of its spectators. “It’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports,” she wrote.
The SI Swimsuit model—who was first featured in the magazine in 2018, before being deemed a brand Legend in 2024—chronicled a story wherein she witnessed a similar disruptive display of rowdiness at a football game from a man in front of his elementary-aged nephew. “It completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him,” she said of the stranger’s demeanor, which the child ultimately mimicked. “This behavior is taught.”
Sprianac’s story mirrored the outcome of the Ryder Cup, which garnered a major presence from law enforcement on Long Island. One commenter on the model’s lengthy tweet—which amassed over 1.5 million views in less than 48 hours on the app—asked her to elaborate on the reasoning behind the unruliness of fans recently, asking if alcohol was a potential contributing factor.
The model follows up
“Competition, alcohol, packed stadiums, crowd mentality all contribute to inappropriate behavior,” she answered as part of a three-paragraph response, “Especially now that over-the-top antics will lead to virality online.”
In the secondary post, which was released just hours after the model’s original sentiment, Spiranac viewed the issue as a double-edged sword. “The good news is that it’s usually only a handful of people who are belligerent. The bad news is that it ruins the experience for everyone else,” she added.
Spiranac was active on the app throughout the entirety of the tournament and originally eagerly expressed her enthusiasm for the competition, calling Sunday’s slate, “one of the most exciting days in golf.” Ultimately, things took a sour turn, prompting the model’s call to action.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!