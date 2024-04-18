Paige Spiranac Proves SI Swimsuit Legend Status in White String Bikini
Cara O’Bleness
Paige Spiranac is clearly gearing up for the release of next month’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The brand legend, who was featured in the 2018 magazine after her dazzling photo shoot took place in Aruba, shared a collage of white string bikini photos on social media platform X earlier this week.
The 31-year-old golf instructor and media personality struck different poses in each pic as she flaunted her toned figure for the camera. Spiranac perched her palm on her leg, put her hands in her blonde locks and pursed her lips for the camera. In her caption, she encouraged her one million followers to join her subscription-based platform, OnlyPaige.
“Come chat with me! Plus never before seen pictures and videos, lives, prizes, giveaways, golf instruction and so much more!” Spiranac wrote.
The former Division I golfer launched her platform last January, which encompasses instructional golf content, never-before-seen photos, live streams, Q&As and more. We chatted with Spiranac shortly after the VIP website went live, and she noted that she was looking forward to offering elevated golf tips and tricks to players of all levels.
“That was something that was really important to me. A lot of people come up to me and the first thing they say is, ‘I know how to do a flop shot or a bunker shot or hit this type of golf shot because I watched one of your videos,’” she said. “So we got a really good production company to help us out. We put a lot of time into the editing and how we put everything together, and it really starts from the basics. So if you don’t know how to play golf or you’re new to golf, there’s something for you.”