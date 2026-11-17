After a few years away from the fold, Kamie Crawford is returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue. The model, host and newlywed posed for the 2027 magazine in Spain last month, and Crawford’s shoot for next year’s magazine was a serendipitous occasion that took place on her birthday.

Before stepping on set in Mallorca on Oct. 25, Crawford took her Instagram followers behind the scenes, offering up the skincare routine she relied upon to look camera ready. In a new reel posted to her feed on Sunday, Nov. 15, the soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit model walked through her favorites, from moisturizers to eye creams.

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

Below, you can shop each of her top shelf picks to get glowing just like an SI Swimsuit model. Plus, be sure to check out Crawford’s style diary from set in Mallorca to shop all of her incredible looks.

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Shop SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford’s skincare routine

La Roche-Posay

“Love this, ‘cause your girl has sensitive skin,” Crawford said of this gentle foaming cleanser. In addition to gently ridding the skin of dirt and impurities, it’s great for removing makeup and leaves your complexion feeling fresh.

Summer Fridays

“I’ve been using my Summer Fridays Jet Lag Hydration Mist,” Crawford explained. “This stuff is great, and I love that it’s travel sized.”

Reale Actives

“Reale Actives has gotten me through not just this trip for Sports Illustrated Swim, but also my wedding,” Crawford, who tied the knot on Aug. 15, shared. “This is the real deal. Alix Earle, you’ve been onto something, girl.”

Of the Mandelic Acid Serum in particular, she added, “This is one of the four products that I used on my skin leading up to my wedding. I’ve been trying to use less and I feel like that’s been helping me a lot more.”

Reale Actives

“I feel like this has really helped with any breakouts that were trying to bubble up,” Crawford added of the Reale Actives Azelaic Acid formula. It’s designed to reduce redness while simultaneously boosting clarity of the skin.

Rhode

“I did do a little Rhode Glazing Milk last night, ‘cause this is my tried-and-true [product],” Crawford said of Hailey Bieber’s best-selling ceramide facial essence. “Before I have any makeup prep, I find that the Glazing Milk is a good base.”

Dezi Skin

In addition to this brightening, peptide-powered eye cream, Crawford noted she also “love[s] the moisturizer” by Dezi Skin.

Beauty of Joseon

“I love the Dynasty Cream,” Crawford stated of the viral K-beauty moisturizer. “So light and so lovely and my skin eats it up.”

Ulta

“Stunning. So nice, so light,” Crawford gushed of these hydrating eye patches that help firm up under eye skin. “They’ve been leaving my under eyes juicy and hydrated.”

Charlotte Tilbury

“Very yum, very delicious,” is how Crawford described this plumping lip mask, which features a sweet vanilla scent.

While you’ll have to wait until the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue is released next spring to see Crawford’s incredible photos from Mallorca, take a trip down memory lane and check out her features in St. Croix, Dominica and Belize in the meantime.

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