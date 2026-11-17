Kamie Crawford Shares Glowing Skincare Routine for 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue Shoot in Spain
After a few years away from the fold, Kamie Crawford is returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue. The model, host and newlywed posed for the 2027 magazine in Spain last month, and Crawford’s shoot for next year’s magazine was a serendipitous occasion that took place on her birthday.
Before stepping on set in Mallorca on Oct. 25, Crawford took her Instagram followers behind the scenes, offering up the skincare routine she relied upon to look camera ready. In a new reel posted to her feed on Sunday, Nov. 15, the soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit model walked through her favorites, from moisturizers to eye creams.
Below, you can shop each of her top shelf picks to get glowing just like an SI Swimsuit model. Plus, be sure to check out Crawford’s style diary from set in Mallorca to shop all of her incredible looks.
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Shop SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford’s skincare routine
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Face Wash, $8.99 (laroche-posay.us)
“Love this, ‘cause your girl has sensitive skin,” Crawford said of this gentle foaming cleanser. In addition to gently ridding the skin of dirt and impurities, it’s great for removing makeup and leaves your complexion feeling fresh.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag™ Skin Soothing Hydration Mist, $21 (summerfridays.com)
“I’ve been using my Summer Fridays Jet Lag Hydration Mist,” Crawford explained. “This stuff is great, and I love that it’s travel sized.”
Reale Actives Go Deep 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate, $39 (realeactives.com)
“Reale Actives has gotten me through not just this trip for Sports Illustrated Swim, but also my wedding,” Crawford, who tied the knot on Aug. 15, shared. “This is the real deal. Alix Earle, you’ve been onto something, girl.”
Of the Mandelic Acid Serum in particular, she added, “This is one of the four products that I used on my skin leading up to my wedding. I’ve been trying to use less and I feel like that’s been helping me a lot more.”
Reale Actives Go Calm 10% Azelaic Acid Anti-Redness Calming Serum, $39 (realeactives.com)
“I feel like this has really helped with any breakouts that were trying to bubble up,” Crawford added of the Reale Actives Azelaic Acid formula. It’s designed to reduce redness while simultaneously boosting clarity of the skin.
Rhode Glazing Milk, $32 (rhodeskin.com)
“I did do a little Rhode Glazing Milk last night, ‘cause this is my tried-and-true [product],” Crawford said of Hailey Bieber’s best-selling ceramide facial essence. “Before I have any makeup prep, I find that the Glazing Milk is a good base.”
Dezi Skin Agua Fresca Cooling & Smoothing Eye Cream with Aloe & Guayusa, $38 (sephora.com)
In addition to this brightening, peptide-powered eye cream, Crawford noted she also “love[s] the moisturizer” by Dezi Skin.
Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream, $10.50 (beautyofjoseon.com)
“I love the Dynasty Cream,” Crawford stated of the viral K-beauty moisturizer. “So light and so lovely and my skin eats it up.”
Medicube PDRN Pink Caffeine Collagen Eye Patches, $23.90 (ulta.com)
“Stunning. So nice, so light,” Crawford gushed of these hydrating eye patches that help firm up under eye skin. “They’ve been leaving my under eyes juicy and hydrated.”
Charlotte Tilbury Life Changing Lip Mask, $30 (charlottetilbury.com)
“Very yum, very delicious,” is how Crawford described this plumping lip mask, which features a sweet vanilla scent.
While you’ll have to wait until the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue is released next spring to see Crawford’s incredible photos from Mallorca, take a trip down memory lane and check out her features in St. Croix, Dominica and Belize in the meantime.
More Kamie Crawford content
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.