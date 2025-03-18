Penny Lane Brings the Heat and Confidence in New BTS Pics From Her Second SI Swim Shoot in Switzerland
Penny Lane is back and better than ever. The English model, actress and certified holistic health coach recently returned for her sophomore SI Swimsuit feature, shot in the scenic winter landscape of Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela.
Lane took to Instagram to share behind the scenes glimpse of her latest photo shoot, a few days after the brand revealed the news with a jaw-dropping image of her in a daring blue string bikini from Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
“Ding dong dead … can’t believe this is happening all over again but in Switzerland this time round. Pinch me #siswim2025 @si_swimsuit,” she captioned the carousel of images. The photos showed her braving the chilly weather while basking in the sun in two beautiful pastel blue bikinis with a sweet, feminine vibe, featuring an ultra-cropped cap-sleeve top and hipster bottoms — a nod to her breathtaking cottagecore-inspired debut in Portugal last year. Lane, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023, was named one of seven finalists, securing her spot in last year’s milestone 60th anniversary issue.
The 30-year-old also tossed in some pics of her time in the beautiful city of Zurich, including a fierce mirror selfie in a white knit turtleneck and belted YSL leather jacket.
The England native, who entered the industry at the age of 16, has been candid about her experience with modeling, often being told to maintain a smaller figure and recognizing the toll that took on her mental health and relationship with food. Today, Lane is a certified holistic health coach who combines her passion for fashion and posing with her love and dedication to wellness.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them,” she shared with the magazine two years ago. “Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”
Lane’s second SI Swimsuit photo shoot features cozy yet glamorous winter-inspired looks that perfectly blend fashion with the alpine setting. While her full gallery of images will debut when the 2025 issue hits stands in May, Lane’s sneak peek has already generated excitement online.