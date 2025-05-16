Penny Lane Is a Walking Daydream in Chic White Gown at the SI Swimsuit Launch Party
English model Penny Lane returns for her second year with SI Swimsuit! The model and certified holistic health coach was one of the winners of the 2023 Swim Search, the annual open casting call that recruits women to be featured in the magazine. Fast forward to 2025, and she traveled to the scenic and snowy Switzerland for a breathtaking feature for the latest issue, out this week.
Lane, who also works as an actress, completely blew us away in her rookie year with an unforgettable shoot in Portugal with Ben Watts, but her second feature might just top it. Posing for Derek Kettela, she was positively glowing while posing on the city streets of Zurich.
There’s a lot to celebrate this week, and Lane is embracing the festivities by walking the red carpet at the 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party, taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York tonight, May 15. Alongside fellow franchise models and other celebrities, the Cheshire native is the picture of scene-stealing chic wearing a plunging white gown from Schiaparelli with ultra-thin straps and a cool, edgy black corset detail.
While Lane experienced rain in Portugal for her debut photo shoot last year, she was lucky enough to be able to bask in the sunlight in Switzerland for the 2025 issue—though she did have to embrace cold temperatures in swimsuits. But if she was freezing, you wouldn’t know it. A total pro, she glistened in the natural light as she delivered her best poses, exuding confidence, positivity and the sweetest energy.
“I just wrapped my second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot,” she shared while on location. “Mine feels absolutely amazing. Obviously, it feels lovely because it feels like I’m coming back to a family, and I’m getting to work with other lovelies as well, and I’m just so excited to be here, and it feels absolutely incredible. I’m pinching myself, and I’m so excited to see the pictures and everyone else.”
Getting the opportunity to pose for SI Swimsuit was a dream Lane manifested as a teenager. She recalled an experience when trying out for Swim Search, explaining that she came across the magazine for the first time when she was 15 years old and felt “struck” by the women inside.
“I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them,” Lane shared in 2023. “Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”
We’re thrilled to welcome Lane back to the fold for her second year with the magazine and couldn’t be more obsessed with her look on the red carpet tonight.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.