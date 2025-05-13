The Switzerland Photo Shoot: SI Swimsuit 2025
The SI Swimsuit team traveled to both Zurich and the town of Saas-Fee in the Alps for SI Swimsuit 2025. Penny Lane, Elisha Herbert, Renee Herbert, Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders were all photographed among the breathtaking landscapes.
TRANSCRIPT
Hunter McGrady: Insane.
Elisha Herbert: We’re shooting it in the snow. I’m getting warm in this incubator.
Camille Kostek: We are in Switzerland. This is like a dream shoot.
Penny Lane: Sun is shining for us, and we just got really epic shot. So you’ll see, you'll see.
Jasmine Sanders: Have so many amazing things in store. Come with me.
McGrady: Hi, Hunter McGrady.
Elisha Herbert: It’s Elisha.
Renee Herbert: And Renee Herbert.
Kostek: It’s Camille Kostek.
Lane: It’s Penny Lane.
Sanders: Jasmine Sanders.
Kostek: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 Issue is here.
McGrady: This shoot has been such a bucket list moment, and it was just the most magic, beautiful, perfect day. I just felt like I belonged here, like it, just everything fits, the crew’s amazing. Switzerland has been beyond my wildest dreams. I was born in this, in here, the snow.
Herberts: On the call, [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] was like, ‘So, do you guys want to come to Switzerland?’ It was, like, minutes in, ‘Oh yes.’ We are models, actors, influencers and we pretty much just do anything.
Day two, and we’re shooting in old Panzer, and we just finished the first shot of the day. I’m so excited for you all to see everything we shot. We got a little dog in it. Someone was so nice and let us use their dog. We did a dog walking video. It was really cool.
Kostek: I can do the cold. I can do the cold in bikinis. We’re moving on to our third look. We just snowmobiled over to the next location. I can’t stop smiling, this is the best day ever!
MJ Day: How do you prepare for a bikini shoot in Switzerland in the Alps? Tell us.
Kostek: You walk your dog in bikinis through the neighborhood, and then you’re not, and then you're ready for all of the people saying hello to you and you don’t feel uncomfortable. And that’s how you do it. We train for this.
Lane: I’m Penny Lane. I’m here on set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
I just wrapped my second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. Mine feels absolutely amazing. Obviously, it feels lovely because it feels like I’m coming back to a family, and I’m getting to work with other lovelies as well, and I’m just so excited to be here, and it feels absolutely incredible. I’m pinching myself, and I’m so excited to see the pictures and everyone else.
Sanders: Well, coming back, this is now my seventh year, and it’s honestly really weird to say that out loud. I could not believe I’ve been doing this for that long. And honestly, it’s, you get the same feeling every single time, at least I do, I’m always nervous. I literally can’t sleep before, like, my flight before a shoot day, and the moment I get on set, it’s like, let’s do this. Let’s go. And adrenaline's pumping. I’m super confident. Everybody makes you feel great on set. And honestly, I kind of say this all the time, but I really think this one’s the best one. I really want you guys to see it. I’m so excited.
Day: We’ve been to a couple of cold-weather destinations before, but this is just like the most spectacular in terms of scale and space, and it’s just, like, some of the highest snow-covered, most extremely beautiful peaks, one after another after another, as far as the eye can see. I literally can’t believe we're doing this.
McGrady: It’s important for me to continue this mission of inclusivity and diversity and never let that falter, no matter what the trend is.
Kostek: What would you do if fear and fear of judgment weren’t here?