Penny Lane Is Poolside Perfection With This Ultimate Summertime Accessory
Summer might have only just officially begun a week or so ago, but Penny Lane has already perfected her vibe for the season.
The certified holistic health coach and two-time SI Swimsuit model—having posed for the brand in Portugal in 2024 for photographer Ben Watts before returning for a chilly change of scenery in Zurich, Switzerland, for the 2025 issue with photographer Derek Kettela—is clearly embracing the changing seasons given her many glorious outfit posts on Instagram.
And this weekend, the model took to social media once again to share a very sultry photo set with her nearly half a million followers wearing bikini bottoms, sunglasses, a couple of face masks and nothing else.
You can check out her Instagram post here!
In the six-photo carousel, Lane could be seen floating carefree in a beautiful blue pool on top of the ultimate summertime accessory: a bright pink flamingo floaty.
As noted above, the model was topless for the photos, wearing only a pair of bright yellow string bikini bottoms and rectangular black sunglasses while using her hands to cover her otherwise exposed bustline, as she was clearly not joking around when it came to her tan lines.
Adorably captioning the photo set, “Just a couple of birds hanging out 🦩,” Lane splashed around with her friend Sarah Reidy on matching floaties while the two worked on their skincare, both donning various face masks for an overall relaxed self-care vibe.
“Your face mask game is so strong 👏,” Olivia van Maanen wrote in the comment section.
“Such a vibe,” Giza Timonier added.
“Love it! So iconic! 😍💯👏🏻🦩,” a follower exclaimed.
But Lane has had plenty of practice when it comes to perfecting poolside poses. As mentioned above, the model is an SI Swimsuit staple with two stunning photo shoots under her belt. She also joined the brand in Miami, Fla., for Swim Week back in May, where she rocked the catwalk in two separate bikini looks featuring pieces from beloved brands like Heidi Fish, Denimcratic and Two Fish.
And this hard-earned relaxation time comes on the heels of Lane’s recent stylish night out in Ibiza, where the 30-year-old attended an event celebrating LYMA’s summer residency at Six Senses Ibiza.
Per a post made by the brand, the residency will boast “cutting-edge science, precision treatments, and holistic healing converge in one of the world’s most iconic sanctuaries”—a description that certainly sounds right up the holistic health coach’s alley.
Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re heading out to get some flamingo floaties so we can look half as cool as Lane for our next pool party.