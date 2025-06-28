Penny Lane’s Relaxed Beach Look Is Giving Us Summer Fashion Inspo
Penny Lane is making laid-back luxury look better than ever. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently stepped out in Ibiza for an intimate beachside gathering, and her fashion-forward ensemble served as a masterclass in summer style.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 30-year-old England native wore the Burberry Tie Side Tank Top ($254)—a fresh take on the classic white tank. The crisp, ribbed cotton silhouette featured subtle stretch and was elevated with plaid buckle accents cinched at each side, adding a dose of signature Burberry polish. She styled the top with a dark wash, low-rise denim skirt that hit just at the knees and featured a front-and-center high slit—an unexpected detail that added edge to the otherwise casual look.
Lane accessorized with Loewe’s Medium Ola Bag ($2500), a lightweight statement piece crafted in raffia with curved calfskin trim and a bold donut chain. The dark khaki shade coordinated perfectly with the island’s earthy palette, while her slicked-back half-pony and sun-kissed glow completed the effortlessly chic vibe.
“A beautiful night with @sabine_marcelis X @lymalife in the most serene setting 🌅” she captioned the carousel, offering a glimpse into the occasion: a celebration of LYMA’s summer residency at Six Senses Ibiza. The event also marked the unveiling of Tanit, a luminous sculpture by artist Sabine Marcelis that now stands carved into the coastal cliffs as a tribute to light and healing.
Lane’s glowy, bronzed makeup look stayed true to her signature aesthetic: radiant skin, feathered brows, wispy lashes and just a hint of color—likely layered over her usual minimalist base of sunscreen and skincare. The certified holistic health coach has long championed balance and body positivity, both in her workouts and her wardrobe.
Lane first made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024 after being discovered through (and co-winning) the brand’s open casting call, Swim Search, the year prior. Her rookie feature was shot in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts and she returned this year for her sophomore spread—this time set against the snowy landscapes of Switzerland with Derek Kettela behind the lens.
“I just wrapped my second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot,” she said. “Mine feels absolutely amazing. Obviously, it feels lovely because it feels like I’m coming back to a family, and I’m getting to work with other lovelies as well, and I’m just so excited to be here, and it feels absolutely incredible,” she gushed while on location in Zurich. “I’m pinching myself, and I’m so excited to see the pictures and everyone else.”