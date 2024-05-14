Swimsuit

Photos From Brittany Mahomes’s SI Swimsuit Debut That We Just Can’t Get Over

The former pro athlete dazzled in her bright red swimsuits on the coast of Belize.

Martha Zaytoun

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The news has been out for weeks now: Brittany Mahomes is a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie. Much like all of the other women who grace the pages of this—and every—year’s issue, the 28-year-old is nothing short of impressive.

Mahomes joins the brand for the 60th anniversary issue, a celebration of SI Swimsuit’s impressive past and bright future. For her photo shoot, she traveled to Belize, where she was captured by Derek Kettela.

View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

Reflecting on the day—and the honor of having the former professional athlete join us for the issue—editor in chief MJ Day put it best:

“Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” she said of Mahomes. “Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Mahomes is the definition of inspiring. Her work in women’s sports, her dedication to her family and her other career pursuits make her quite the addition to the SI Swimsuit family.

Her photo shoot was styled around one of the most popular colors in current fashion trends: red. In a series of bright bikinis and one-pieces, Mahomes absolutely shone on the beaches of the tropical destination. Below are just a few of our favorites from her debut.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.