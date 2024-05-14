Photos From Brittany Mahomes’s SI Swimsuit Debut That We Just Can’t Get Over
The news has been out for weeks now: Brittany Mahomes is a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie. Much like all of the other women who grace the pages of this—and every—year’s issue, the 28-year-old is nothing short of impressive.
Mahomes joins the brand for the 60th anniversary issue, a celebration of SI Swimsuit’s impressive past and bright future. For her photo shoot, she traveled to Belize, where she was captured by Derek Kettela.
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Reflecting on the day—and the honor of having the former professional athlete join us for the issue—editor in chief MJ Day put it best:
“Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” she said of Mahomes. “Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”
Mahomes is the definition of inspiring. Her work in women’s sports, her dedication to her family and her other career pursuits make her quite the addition to the SI Swimsuit family.
Her photo shoot was styled around one of the most popular colors in current fashion trends: red. In a series of bright bikinis and one-pieces, Mahomes absolutely shone on the beaches of the tropical destination. Below are just a few of our favorites from her debut.