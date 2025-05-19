These 6 Photos From Nicole Williams English’s SI Swimsuit Return Scream Tropical Beauty
Model and designer Nicole Williams English returns for her third feature in SI Swimsuit, this year traveling to the scenic Jamaica to pose for Yu Tsai’s lens. This also marks her third collaboration with the photographer after making her debut in Dominica in 2023—while seven months pregnant—and returning for her second year in 2024 in Mexico. See one of our favorite photos from her 2025 shoot below and continue scrolling for more breathtaking shots.
English had dreams of becoming a model from a young age, and decided to relocate from her hometown of Newfoundland, Canada to Toronto to pursue bigger opportunities. Through her rise to fame in the industry, she also landed a role in E!’s WAGs LA, which televised her wedding to former NFL player Larry English in 2017. Fast forward to 2023, and her debut with SI Swimsuit earned her Rookie of the Year honors.
In Jamaica this year, English sported a variety of different colors and styles, with the SI Swimsuit fashion team leaning into the country’s bright hues and beachy fabrics such as crochet. The mom of one, who welcomed daughter India Moon in 2023, was positively glowing in the natural sunlight and tropical climate.
English’s olive skin glistened under the sun as she delivered expert poses for the camera. Proving she looks great in any color or swimsuit style, the 41-year-old blew us away with her third photo shoot in the magazine.
“I have so many feelings.. too many to even put into a caption,” English wrote on Instagram during launch week alongside a series of gorgeous photos wearing the swimsuit above. “I’m honored to be a part of this family, grateful to the whole team for making me so feel beautiful and for giving me the opportunity to prove that age ain’t nothin but a number and time doesn’t take away—it adds layers of depth. I feel that every stage in life just gets more beautiful 🫶🏻.”
While speaking with Yahoo! Canada, the Nia Lynn by Nicole Williams English founder discussed returning to the magazine in her latest era of life, feeling confident in her 40s.
“Every year, it’s still like the first time. I’m waiting for the call,” she said of her return to SI Swimsuit. “When you find out you’re shooting again… it’s so exciting. I don’t look at any of this as work. This is truly my passion and what I’m made for. I feel super grateful and super blessed to be in this moment in life where everything is just amazing. My 40s are really amazing right now. This is my favourite era.”
Embracing the culture and history of Jamaica, English was a total knockout in her third feature, cementing her place in magazine history yet again.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.