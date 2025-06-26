Swimsuit

Every SI Swimsuit Model Nominated at the 2025 ESPY Awards

The annual event will premiere on ABC and ESPN+ on July 16.

Bailey Colon

Gabby Thomas and Nelly Korda were photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton. Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Gabby Thomas and Nelly Korda were photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton. Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Horton/Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This week, the full list of nominees for the 2025 ESPY Awards was released. The annual event will be coming to ABC and ESPN+ on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

But before we tune in to root for all our favorite athletes, let’s take a look at the SI Swimsuit models who earned nods at the highly anticipated ceremony, which has been a staple of the sports world since its 1993 inception.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles
Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Biles made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 before returning to the fold two years later in Puerto Vallarta. The most-decorated gymnast ever is nominated in the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports and Best Championship Performance categories.

Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Alongside Biles in the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports category is Thomas, who made her first appearance with the brand in its latest issue. Fellow nominees in the category include the Olympic track star’s teammate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and the WNBA’s most recent MVP, A’ja Wilson.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maher is up against Cooper Flagg, Chloe Humphrey and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne’s long-time beau Paul Skenes for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award. Maher made her debut with the magazine as the Sept. 2024 digital cover model before her first in-fold feature hit newsstands in May.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by 437. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimsuit model is in the running for Best Comeback Athlete against Chicago Stars player Mallory Swanson, Colorado Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog and fellow SI Swimsuit model Lindsey Vonn. Lee joined Thomas in Boca Raton, Fla., for her first shoot with the magazine.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Vonn is a three-time SI Swimsuit model and the most decorated skier to have ever competed in the World Cup. After a five-year retirement from the sport, the 40-year-old made history as the oldest woman to secure an alpine World Cup podium spot in March and is in the running for Best Comeback Athlete at the ceremony.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Top by Andres Otalora. Swimsuit by St. Agni. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The top women’s professional golfer worldwide is nominated for a fittingly-titled category at this year’s ESPY Awards: Best Golfer. The SI Swimsuit rookie—who touched down in her home state of Florida for her 2025 debut shoot—is up against Rory Mcllroy, Scottie Scheffler and Maja Stark.

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Stewart is a captivating competitor on the hardwood and an equally captivating SI Swimsuit model, having made her debut with the magazine in 2022 in St. Thomas. The forward is a contender for the Best WNBA Player award, while her squad, the New York Liberty, is also nominated for Best Team.

See all 22 categories and every nominee at the 2025 ESPY Awards here!

Katie Austin Sports Adorable Bikini in This Summer’s Most Popular Pattern. dark. Next. Katie Austin Sports Adorable Bikini in This Summer’s Most Popular Pattern

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews