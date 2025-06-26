Every SI Swimsuit Model Nominated at the 2025 ESPY Awards
This week, the full list of nominees for the 2025 ESPY Awards was released. The annual event will be coming to ABC and ESPN+ on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
But before we tune in to root for all our favorite athletes, let’s take a look at the SI Swimsuit models who earned nods at the highly anticipated ceremony, which has been a staple of the sports world since its 1993 inception.
Simone Biles
Biles made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 before returning to the fold two years later in Puerto Vallarta. The most-decorated gymnast ever is nominated in the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports and Best Championship Performance categories.
Gabby Thomas
Alongside Biles in the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports category is Thomas, who made her first appearance with the brand in its latest issue. Fellow nominees in the category include the Olympic track star’s teammate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and the WNBA’s most recent MVP, A’ja Wilson.
Ilona Maher
Maher is up against Cooper Flagg, Chloe Humphrey and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne’s long-time beau Paul Skenes for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award. Maher made her debut with the magazine as the Sept. 2024 digital cover model before her first in-fold feature hit newsstands in May.
Suni Lee
The SI Swimsuit model is in the running for Best Comeback Athlete against Chicago Stars player Mallory Swanson, Colorado Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog and fellow SI Swimsuit model Lindsey Vonn. Lee joined Thomas in Boca Raton, Fla., for her first shoot with the magazine.
Lindsey Vonn
Vonn is a three-time SI Swimsuit model and the most decorated skier to have ever competed in the World Cup. After a five-year retirement from the sport, the 40-year-old made history as the oldest woman to secure an alpine World Cup podium spot in March and is in the running for Best Comeback Athlete at the ceremony.
Nelly Korda
The top women’s professional golfer worldwide is nominated for a fittingly-titled category at this year’s ESPY Awards: Best Golfer. The SI Swimsuit rookie—who touched down in her home state of Florida for her 2025 debut shoot—is up against Rory Mcllroy, Scottie Scheffler and Maja Stark.
Breanna Stewart
Stewart is a captivating competitor on the hardwood and an equally captivating SI Swimsuit model, having made her debut with the magazine in 2022 in St. Thomas. The forward is a contender for the Best WNBA Player award, while her squad, the New York Liberty, is also nominated for Best Team.