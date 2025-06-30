These Dreamy SI Swimsuit Models Took Over Switzerland Long Before This Year’s Shoot
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue has marked another incredible year, seeing returning brand staples and brand-new additions featured in the fold. Photographed in amazing locations such as Bermuda, Jamaica, Switzerland and more, the team traveled to some of the most gorgeous places in the world for the latest magazine issue.
Switzerland was particularly unique, seeing brand legends, rookies and other models pose in cold temperatures as they stunned in front of scenic backdrops. But before Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders, Penny Lane and Renee and Elisha Herbert touched down in the Central European country for drop-dead gorgeous features, these lovely four models did it first—over a decade ago.
See some of the most breathtaking photos from these four SI Swimsuit photo shoots in Switzerland from 2014.
Genevieve Morton
This South African model marked her fifth year with SI Swimsuit in 2014, looking like an absolute angel in Montreux, Switzerland. While she got to enjoy a warmer climate than the models of the 2025 issue did, both shoots still included those jaw-dropping mountains. She looked gorgeous in feminine styles and hues.
“When I started modeling, honestly, I never thought I’d make it to even working in America,” Morton previously shared with SI Swimsuit, who had relocated from South Africa to Los Angeles. She has posed for the magazine a total of six times now, with her most recent shoot coming in 2015 on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Kate Love
SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Love (formerly known as Kate Bock) made her second appearance in the magazine in 2014 with her lovely photo shoot from Switzerland. The Canadian model had the pleasure of posing on the water and in town, which resulted in fabulous photos.
“We got to shoot in the town a little bit, which was so beautiful,” Love shared on location, while noting the challenge they had shooting on such a narrow street with incoming traffic.
“It’s so much fun shooting when everyone can just feel that we got the moment, like this is the moment, this is the moment, this is what we were here to shoot,” she added.
Love has posed for the magazine a total of 10 times, including in the 60th anniversary issue in 2024, where she joined the class of brand “Legends” for a history-making photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Ariel Meredith
This Louisiana native had become a brand staple already by the time she traveled to Switzerland for the 2014 SI Swimsuit issue, making her sixth photo shoot in the magazine. With that experience, she brought confidence, skill and beauty to her shoot in Montreux, posing in the street and against the greenery.
“Shooting with the Matterhorn as the backdrop was absolutely breathtaking. It’s just like the essence of beauty,” she shared while on set.
Meredith also got to pose with and herd sheep during the shoot, which she called “awesome.”
The model has posed for the magazine a total of seven times, with her most recent appearance coming a year after Switzerland in 2015 with a gorgeous feature from Route 66.
Emily DiDonato
Embracing the mesmerizing nature of Switzerland, this New York native brought her A-game to Montreux in 2014 for her second appearance in the magazine. She posed in the grass, water and near the unbelievable mountains. “This year, we’re kind of doing more hiking and a little bit in the water,” she explained while on set.
DiDonato got a special surprise during this shoot, as she got to pose with adorable furry friends.
“I love dogs,” she also shared on location. “I love animals in general, but Saint Bernards, oh my god, they’re so cute. I mean, the only thing that was a little nerve-wracking was that they’re very big dogs, and we were kind of on the edge of a mountain, so if they decided to pull me off, I’d be off a cliff. [Laughs]. But they didn’t; they were pros.”
DiDonato has posed for SI Swimsuit a total of six times, with her most recent appearance coming in 2021 in Sacramento, Calif.
Go behind the scenes of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Switzerland shoot here.