Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi Celebrates New Summer Flavor With SI Swimsuit

Orange Cream, a concoction perfect for summer, was released in late May.

Prebiotic soda brand Poppi launched a brand-new flavor, Orange Cream, in late May—just in time for keeping SI Swimsuit models hydrated and happy during our Miami Swim Week events at the W South Beach.

The tasty orange and vanilla concoction, which the brand describes as “a flavor that’s nostalgic and totally iconic,” contains only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories, and is packed with good-for-you prebiotics and apple cider vinegar. Poppi’s presence at SI Swimsuit’s poolside festivities allowed brand stars and VIP guests alike to sip the refreshing new flavor in the sunshine, along with staples like Lemon Lime, Strawberry Lemon, Cherry Limeade and Raspberry Rose.

In addition to being available during the daytime, models were able to relax and unwind by enjoying a Sports Illustrated Signature Cocktail in the evening hours: the Poppi Margarita. The refreshing beverage featured Ginger Lime Poppi, JAJA Tequila, lime juice, grated ginger and coarse sea salt.

Poppi cofounders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth officially launched their beverage brand in 2020. Today, Poppi products are available in Target, Costco, Whole Foods and other stores nationwide. The beverages are also available on Amazon and can be purchased on the brand’s official website.

The Poppi brand boasts celebrity investors like SI Swimsuit’s own June 2024 digital cover girl, Alix Earle. In a recent “get ready with me” video on TikTok, the 23-year-old University of Miami graduate admitted that she drinks two to three of the prebiotic sodas daily.

Cheers to summer—with an Orange Cream Poppi in hand, of course.

