An Exclusive Look Inside 2024 Miami Swim Week With SI Swimsuit
Miami Swim Week has finally drawn to a close, and SI Swimsuit hosted several fun-filled activities leading up to Saturday’s main event: the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach.
Twenty models, including 13 brand stars and seven fresh faces, strutted the catwalk on June 1, in a series of stunning swimwear looks. SI Swimsuit’s inaugural cover girl, Alix Earle, made her runway debut with the brand by opening the show, while magazine stars including Katie Austin. Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Achieng Agutu, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Xandra Pohl, Penny Lane, Ellie Thumann, Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford also hit the catwalk.
Below, check out a rundown of all of the SI Swimsuit festivities during Miami Swim Week.
Friday, May 31: Fittings, poolside activations and VIP welcome dinner
As models began arriving in Miami on Thursday and Friday, they met up with the SI Swimsuit fashion team to select their suits for the runway show. After a bungalow breakfast was served on Friday morning, models were treated to optional facials and beauty treatments in between their fittings.
In the afternoon, brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they experienced designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. Additionally, a poolside SI Swimsuit editor’s rack was curated with one-piece swimsuits and bikinis courtesy of sponsors Knix, Lain Snow and Swim USA.
After a day of relaxing by the pool and capturing content together, models headed to hair and makeup to refresh their glam before attending a private welcome dinner at the W South Beach. Following a meal of pasta and wine, models danced the night away at an outdoor after-party, hosted at Irma’s bar.
Saturday, June 1: Morning workout, rehearsals and runway show
Everyone woke up bright and early on Saturday to take a workout class led by Austin, a four-time brand star, in partnership with DOGPOUND. After sweating it out in the sun, models were treated to an outdoor brunch before being gifted suncare, skincare, haircare, clothing and accessories by brands like Gold Bond, Knix, Tarte, Amika, Dolce Glow, Slip, Solei Sea and others.
Throughout the afternoon and well into the evening, brand stars stayed hydrated while enjoying some fun in the sun courtesy of prebiotic soda brand, Poppi. Models also had the opportunity to have their photos taken by an aura photographer, who then interpreted each woman’s energy through their headshot.
The women had the opportunity to enjoy optional facials and beauty treatments before heading to runway rehearsals for a full walkthrough of the show. Models then reported to glam, where they got their hair and makeup done ahead of the main event.
Prior to the runway show, the ladies walked the red carpet in their best night-out ensembles, which was hosted by 2023 Rookie of the Year Nicole Williams English and three-time SI Swimsuit star Kamie Crawford. Take a peek at a few of our favorite red carpet outfits here.
At around 9:30 p.m., the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach officially kicked off, with Earle walking out on stage first. In total, 20 brand stars strutted their stuff on the catwalk—for a full rundown of each look, click here.
Following the electric runway show, which was livestreamed for fans at home, models attended an exclusive after-party at the hotel’s Wall Lounge, where they danced the night away.