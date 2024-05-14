Q&A With SI Swimsuit Legend Molly Sims
Turning 60 has never looked so good. To celebrate the big milestone in style, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit called upon 27 “Legends”—women of all ages, sizes, tribes and backgrounds—who epitomize trailblazing influence and game-changing impact.
From supermodel OGs who made their first splash on the magazine’s glossy pages in the 1970s and ’80s to stars newer to the SI Swimsuit sisterhood—the Legends symbolize diversity, inclusivity, empowerment and self-love.
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
The Legends had plenty to say in their one-on-one interviews, held during a three-day SI Swimsuit event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were underway amidst a flurry of glam teams, wardrobe stylists and veteran fashion lensmen. The Legends were unfiltered, funny, wise, compassionate, profound, and at times, searingly honest—proving that a woman’s inner beauty is her most important superpower of all.
See more from the Legends photo shoot here.
Molly Sims is an entrepreneur, actress, television personality, podcast creator and host. The American model was an SI Swimsuit brand fixture in the early 2000s, appearing in six issues between 2000 and 2006. This year, she returns to the annual magazine as a part of the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot.
What does being an SI Swimsuit Legend mean to you?
“Being in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] really changed my life; it gave me the start and the platform I never would have had without them. Being part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] at that time was legendary and it’s still legendary today. It’s amazing how much more inclusive it’s become.”
View Molly Sims’s 2024 Legends photo gallery here.
What has it been like being reunited with so many SI Swim sisters at the Legends shoot?
“It was very nostalgic and brought back so many amazing memories. I ran into MJ [Day, editor in chief] and Lily Aldridge at hair and makeup, and we all did a champagne toast together after glam. I had worked with the photographer [on set] in the past, so I felt like we had the dream team back together.
“Everything was just done at the highest level possible. I mean, the gowns, the shoes—it was all five stars. It felt like I was walking into a memory book. There was a moment when we were walking onto set and these huge double doors opened and Tyra Banks came out and we quickly embraced each other. I just love Tyra. She’s always been my girl. I mean, we grew up modeling at the same time together.
“I even snapped a selfie with Megan Rapinoe—that was so fun because Scar [Sims’s pre-teen daughter Scarlet] idolizes her.”
Describe yourself in three words.
“Go-getter, fun, passionate.”
What can women do to better empower each other?
“They can genuinely be happy for each other’s successes! Offer advice and support whenever and if ever needed. Be there for each other and show up for all milestones. It’s the small wins that people remember who were there cheering them on.”
What are you most excited about in your life right now?
“I’m excited about my beauty company, YSE Beauty, which is a problem-solution brand growing into a community where women support each other. I’m also producing a movie with Amy Schumer and hosting a podcast that won the best beauty and fashion podcast from iHeartRadio. Between YSE, my kids, my family and my projects, it’s a lot, but I’m incredibly honored to be with this incredible group of women.”