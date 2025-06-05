Rayna Vallandingham's Dating Advice Is All About Self-Reflection
For Rayna Vallandingham, honesty is always the best policy, especially when it comes to dating. Though the SI Swimsuit rookie has been in a relationship with Ryan Asher for two and a half years, she did not hesitate to share her best dating advice during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club weekend – and contrary to her thinking she’s forgotten everything, girlies, this is advice you will want to follow!
The Cobra Kai actress didn’t hold anything back when she met Asher. “If you're honest with yourself and that other person and don't hide anything about yourself, I think those create the best relationships and friendships too,” she said. “You know that person will like you or love you for who you are truly than trying to put up a façade.”
The couple didn’t start as friends, but Vallandingham took it slow. “We didn't start dating until a year of knowing each other, so it wasn't like friendship, but it was more so figuring out our lives,” she shared. “We were really honest with each other. I was like, ‘I need this from you,’ and he was like, ‘I'm not there yet.’ We spent the year apart.”
After those 365 days apart and working on themselves, they realized it was time to pursue a relationship and reunited. “It's been a really healthy relationship ever since,” Vallandingham, who traveled to Jamaica for her first SI Swimsuit photo shoot, adds.
One other red flag she insists is an absolute no no is pretending to be into something just because the other person is. This saves so much time determining if the pairing is right and spares anyone from having to participate in activities that they have zero interest in.
Luckily, these two are in sync and aligned and stronger than ever.