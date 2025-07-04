Swimsuit

Red, White and Beach: SI Swimsuit’s Incredible U.S. Photo Shoots

Buckle up as these snapshots take you on a cross-country road trip.

Bailey Colon

Maggie Rawlins was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla.
Maggie Rawlins was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

At SI Swimsuit, we travel the globe in search of breathtaking scenes because a jaw-dropping bikini photo needs an equally jaw-dropping backdrop, right?

With that in mind, let’s check out some of our favorite American photo shoot locations as the United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4.

Nina Agdal in Utah

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Before she became an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024, Agdal had this incredible shoot in Utah nine years prior. “Is this even Earth?” The model joked while in awe of the warm-colored canyons before prepping for her second photo shoot with the brand.

Maggie Rawlins in Hollywood, Fla.

Maggie Rawlins was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sage Swim. Earrings by Lili Claspe.
Maggie Rawlins was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sage Swim. Earrings by Lili Claspe. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Rawlins sported an asymmetrical one-piece suit by Sage Swim in front of the Hard Rock Hollywood in 2021. The model and registered nurse made her SI Swimsuit debut one year after working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Danielle Herrington in Saratoga, Wyo.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Lack of Color.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Lack of Color. Boots by FRYE. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Herrington channeled cowgirl energy in this 2020 shoot, where the SI Swimsuit Legend tossed on some boots and a wide-brimmed hat in the Cowboy State. She also experienced the country lifestyle by going cattle wrangling during her time on the range.

Emily DiDonato in Hawaii

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hawaii.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hawaii. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The backdrop in this snapshot of DiDonato looks freshly painted as the mist gently sits on a mountaintop. “This is definitely one of the most scenic locations I’ve shot at, for sure,” the model shared from set. “When you’re here and we're shooting, it’s really special.”

Josephine Skriver in Sacramento, Calif.

Josephine Skriver was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Boots by Ariat.
Josephine Skriver was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Boots by Ariat. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Skriver was a majestic masterpiece in Sacramento as she rode horseback for this striking shot. The rolling hills behind her seemed to glow during her sophomore shoot in the fold, after she scored a Rookie of the Year nod during her 2020 debut feature in the Dominican Republic.

Ilona Maher in Bellport, New York

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maher made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 when she became the second SI Swimsuit model to secure a digital cover spot following Alix Earle. Her nautical shoot took place on Long Island, where Maher took our readers on a marsh-side cruise.

Samantha Hoopes in Oregon

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A brand staple of the late-2010s, Hoopes skipped the beach for a day in rural Oregon. In a floral crochet ensemble, the model fit right in with a field of lavender as the flowers crept into every corner of this ethereal shot. "It’s just beyond gorgeous,” Hoopes confirmed on the set.

Kim Petras in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.
Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Petras secured a cover spot for the magazine’s 2023 issue alongside Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Brooks Nader. With luscious greenery and swaying palm trees framing the Grammy-winning artist, she looked like a literal angel while in the City of Angels.

The Best Thong Bikinis That Fit, Flatter and Stay Put. dark. Next. Best Thong Bikinis

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews