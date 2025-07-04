Red, White and Beach: SI Swimsuit’s Incredible U.S. Photo Shoots
At SI Swimsuit, we travel the globe in search of breathtaking scenes because a jaw-dropping bikini photo needs an equally jaw-dropping backdrop, right?
With that in mind, let’s check out some of our favorite American photo shoot locations as the United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4.
Nina Agdal in Utah
Before she became an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024, Agdal had this incredible shoot in Utah nine years prior. “Is this even Earth?” The model joked while in awe of the warm-colored canyons before prepping for her second photo shoot with the brand.
Maggie Rawlins in Hollywood, Fla.
Rawlins sported an asymmetrical one-piece suit by Sage Swim in front of the Hard Rock Hollywood in 2021. The model and registered nurse made her SI Swimsuit debut one year after working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Danielle Herrington in Saratoga, Wyo.
Herrington channeled cowgirl energy in this 2020 shoot, where the SI Swimsuit Legend tossed on some boots and a wide-brimmed hat in the Cowboy State. She also experienced the country lifestyle by going cattle wrangling during her time on the range.
Emily DiDonato in Hawaii
The backdrop in this snapshot of DiDonato looks freshly painted as the mist gently sits on a mountaintop. “This is definitely one of the most scenic locations I’ve shot at, for sure,” the model shared from set. “When you’re here and we're shooting, it’s really special.”
Josephine Skriver in Sacramento, Calif.
Skriver was a majestic masterpiece in Sacramento as she rode horseback for this striking shot. The rolling hills behind her seemed to glow during her sophomore shoot in the fold, after she scored a Rookie of the Year nod during her 2020 debut feature in the Dominican Republic.
Ilona Maher in Bellport, New York
Maher made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 when she became the second SI Swimsuit model to secure a digital cover spot following Alix Earle. Her nautical shoot took place on Long Island, where Maher took our readers on a marsh-side cruise.
Samantha Hoopes in Oregon
A brand staple of the late-2010s, Hoopes skipped the beach for a day in rural Oregon. In a floral crochet ensemble, the model fit right in with a field of lavender as the flowers crept into every corner of this ethereal shot. "It’s just beyond gorgeous,” Hoopes confirmed on the set.
Kim Petras in Los Angeles, Calif.
Petras secured a cover spot for the magazine’s 2023 issue alongside Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Brooks Nader. With luscious greenery and swaying palm trees framing the Grammy-winning artist, she looked like a literal angel while in the City of Angels.