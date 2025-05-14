Meet the 7 Incredible Rookies in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
A new rookie class has joined SI Swimsuit for its 2025 issue, and each model owns an impressive résumé. Shot by Yu Tsai in Jamaica and Derek Kettela in Switzerland, the seven rookies brought their A-game to the SI Swimsuit stage. Take a look for yourselves and get to know these wonderful ladies below.
Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons, who posed in Jamaica for her rookie shoot, is a model and body positivity advocate who has appeared in brand campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Alexander Wang and Good American, among others, and scored a cover spot for Galore magazine in 2024.
Simmons is the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons—founder of Baby Phat—and music producer Russell Simmons. Following her mother's lead, the 25-year-old now serves as a creative director for Baby Phat.
Nazanin Mandi
Mandi is an actress, author, motivational speaker and model, achieving a number of professional feats. She traveled to Jamaica for her rookie shoot. She has features in Vogue and Playboy, and dropped her first single, “Forever Mood,” in 2019. Mandi also released her debut book—a guided journal titled The Art of Gratitude—in 2023.
The 38-year-old has made a number of television appearances, including in CBS’s The Young and the Restless, Showtime’s Twenties, Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, and BET’s Games People Play. Next up, she will play a role in a new comedy series called Strikers.
Parris Goebel
Goebel, whose rookie shoot took place in Jamaica, is an award-winning choreographer, having worked with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, SZA, Doja Cat and more. In addition to working with artists, the New Zealand native has choreographed events for Vogue and Dior.
In 2023, Goebel won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. She also choreographed the Super Bowl halftime show for Rihanna in 2023 and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020.
Rayna Vallandingham
Vallandingham, who posed in Jamaica for her rookie shoot, is an actress and 13-time Taekwondo World Champion who started the sport at only age 2. The California native made history as the youngest black belt martial artist to win 12 World Championships at age 20.
At age 22 today, the fourth-degree black belt has expanded her career beyond the sporting realm with acting appearances on Netflix’s final season of Cobra Kai and Shawn Mendes’s music video for “Youth” featuring Khalid.
Elisha and Renee Herbert
The Herberts are the first set of twins to be featured in the magazine since Yvette and Yvonne Sylvander in 1976. The Australia natives—who also share a triplet brother, Eric—stepped into the social media space at age 15 and have amassed a combined 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone.
The twins have worked with a number of esteemed fashion brands such as Versace and Gucci and are proud sustainability advocates through their work with the Reef Restoration Foundation and PETA. Both Renee and Elisha posed in Switzerland for their rookie shoots.
Denise Bidot
Bidot became the first Latina plus-size model to walk the New York Fashion Week runway in 2014, also making history as the first plus-size model to walk the runway for straight-size brands during the esteemed event. For her rookie shoot, she posed in Jamaica.
The Miami, Fla. native also leads the “There Is No Wrong Way to Be a Woman” movement, created by the model in 2016. According to Bidot, the campaign “creates a safe place for women from all stages in life to come together without judgment.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
