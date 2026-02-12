Ronika Love’s Green and Gold Digital Cover Look Is Perfect for Packers Fans and Beyond
You’ve seen Ronika Love rep green and gold on the sidelines of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, and now, she is doing the same on the front page of SI Swimsuit. The San Jose, Calif., native joined the brand for the very first time as one of its six February 2026 digital cover models, alongside Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Normani and Claire Kittle, revealed exactly one week ago on Thursday, Feb. 5.
“I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated—never imagined it was going to be pregnant,” Love told the brand as part of her digital cover story. The professional volleyballer, who is married to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, also mentioned she had previously shot her shot with the brand while still a student-athlete at the University of Oregon. She also earned a trio of All-Pac-12 honors during her collegiate years, and etched her name into the program’s history books as its “all-time career leader in hitting percentage,” her bio reads.
“I remember Sports Illustrated—I think they were doing a collaboration and they were looking for college girls,” the model added. “I was trying to figure out how to send an email, and I tried to DM them … I’m so excited this has come into existence.”
Coupled with Love’s front page image, in which the SI Swimsuit first-timer lounged on the Captiva Island coastline at South Seas Resort, she also posed for an individual seaside photo shoot and a few group shots with her fellow cover models.
Click here to view Love’s full SI Swimsuit gallery.
Today, however, we’re taking a closer look at her commanding cover image, captured by photographer Katherine Goguen, and the Packers-coded Vix Paula Hermanny she sported on location.
Shop Love’s digital cover look
Vix Paula Hermanny: Matte Bia Tube Top ($128) and Matte Bia Tube Bottom ($128)
This olive green triangle top from the apparel and swimwear label is still available on its site at the time of this article’s publication in limited sizes.
Love repped the shade “Free Bird,” but the adjustable bikini top, which retails for $128, also comes in five additional colors—like a rich cocoa brown named “Toasty” and a muted blue called “Wavesong.”
The matching “Mia Bia" bottoms also come in the same range of shades—except for a bubblegum hue called “Pink Pearl”—and are on the market for the same price as the gold hardware-adorned top.