Ronika Love Talks Volleyball, Pregnancy Journey and Social Media Authenticity
To say Ronika Love has had an incredible couple of years would simply be an understatement.
A decorated pro volleyball player, the athlete kicked off her career at the University of Oregon, finishing her four-year stint as the Ducks’ all-time leader in hitting percentage and block assists. She also earned three All-Pac-12 nods during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
After graduation, she joined Volero Le Cannet in France, as well as Athletes Unlimited and Pinkin Corozal in Puerto Rico, before ultimately signing with the San Diego Mojo. The California native continues to dominate her sport, and, for the 2025 season, she received PVF All-Star honors.
“I’m so happy [volleyball] is growing in popularity. You see sellout crowds at the college games each year. They just keep getting bigger ... I think with more marketing and visibility, people can learn so much more because it’s, I think, such an exciting game,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “There’s almost a highlight play every time. It's fast-paced—but for volleyball, my favorite thing is how team-oriented it is.”
And while 2026 is just beginning, it’s already off to a sensational start for Love as she continues to grow her own team off the court. On New Year’s Day, she announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, via a sweet social media post.
Of her pregnancy journey so far, Love shares that the most surprising part was when she learned of the happy news, saying, “The moment that I found out, I was so happy, and at the same time, I couldn’t believe it … it’s something that I had always spoken about and just to see it coming into existence, it was crazy. I feel like each week has been flying by.”
The 2026 excitement continued this month as the athlete traveled to the South Seas resort on Captiva Island, Fla., for her first-ever SI Swimsuit feature as one of six cover models for the February 2026 digital issue. On the sands of the Sunshine State, Love was photographed by Katherine Goguen alongside fellow models Normani, Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Claire Kittle and Brittany Mahomes.
“I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated—never imagined it was going to be pregnant,” she says. Still, the athlete embraces the timing, adding, “But I think there’s so much power in being a woman and growing a human, but like, looking sexy on the beach.”
And when Love says she “always” wanted to be featured in the magazine, she means it. “I remember Sports Illustrated—I think they were doing a collaboration and they were looking for college girls,” she recalls. “I was trying to figure out how to send an email, and I tried to DM them … I’m so excited this has come into existence.”
Outside of her sport and family life, the athlete is also growing a robust presence across social media, where she leads with a passionate, approachable authenticity—even her TikTok bio simply reads, “Whoops I accidentally became a TikToker.”
Her social media platforms feature a fun, fashion-forward mix of style content and chatty videos documenting her daily life. She’s gone viral multiple times over the years courtesy of her candid videos, with followers loving her laid-back vibes. And as her visibility continues to expand, so do her partnership opportunities. In 2025 alone, she partnered with several major brands, including Sony, Apple and Abercrombie.
“I don’t want to be an actress when I’m posting,” she says of her social media style. “I want to be able to post as me, and if I feel like I can’t do that authentically, then I don’t care about receiving the money or whatever comes with it … I want to post knowing that this is something that I truly would use or do or say.”
And that authenticity is precisely what keeps fans coming back for more. Looking ahead, Love plans to continue growing her brand and expanding on social media; however, one project remains her main focus for 2026.
“My biggest project is getting this nursery together,” she says. “And [figuring out] what motherhood looks like for me as I continue to find my way through social media, and what that looks like for further partnerships. I think I’m most, like, nervous and excited about that, because it’s all so new ... my biggest project is having a baby.”