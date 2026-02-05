Ronika Love 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.
Ronika Love was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Claire Kittle and Normani.
The volleyball star finished her career at the University of Oregon Ducks as the all-time leader in hitting percentage and in block assists. She went pro after college, signing with the San Diego Mojo in 2024, where she led the team in hitting percentage and service aces. In 2025, she received PVF All-Star and PVF Preseason All-League Team honors.
Off the court, the California native is growing a robust presence across all social media platforms where she shares an authentic peek into her daily life with followers, spotlighting her passion for fashion and beauty. She and her husband, NFL quarterback Jordan Love, announced they were expecting their first child in January 2026.
On Captiva Island, Fla., the South Seas resort was the picture of paradise as the backdrop for SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue shoot. The spacious resort welcomes guests with its lush terrain, incredible amenities and exclusive eateries. Of course, there are plenty of on-site activities for guests to enjoy, with South Seas also boasting its own waterpark, fishing pier and golf course.
Click to learn more about Fort Myers and South Seas.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced a fun, kitschy style moment on set with Love, who wore custom pieces in shades of dark green, gold and white for the Green Bay Packers. A secondary all-black story embraced a clean, elegant aesthetic that brought forth sophistication and strength.
Hair: Brian C. Hawkins using Beachwaver Hot Tools, Beachwaver Hair Products, Cricket Tools Hair Tools, and ECRU New York
Hair Assistant: Amanda Seabury
Makeup: Victor Noble using Lancǒme products
Makeup Assistant: Olivia Lopez
Photographer: Katherine Goguen