Ronika Love’s Digital Cover Shoot Proves Short-Sleeved Swimwear Is a Certified Summer Standout
Just one week after Ronika Love was revealed as one of SI Swimsuit’s newest digital cover models alongside Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder and Christen Goff, the professional volleyball player headed to Instagram to share her thoughts with her nearly 95,000 followers.
“This has been a dream I’ve spoken out loud for years… I even edited myself onto an SI cover in college, and now I can say I have my own digital cover,” Love wrote underneath a 13-slide carousel. The collection consisted of candid snaps from set on Captiva Island and behind the scenes as she prepared for her first time on-set with the SI Swimsuit team.
“What makes this even more surreal is that I did it pregnant. When the opportunity came, I won’t lie, I hesitated. I was extremely nervous and I kept saying, ‘If only this had happened last year🥲…’ But the truth is, there is no perfect timing. The timing was exactly what it was meant to be,” she continued.
In the carousel’s cover image, she revealed one of her looks on location. While she sported a pair of green and gold numbers from Capri Swim and Vix Paula Hermanny for a slew of solo frames, she also donned an all-black number while posing with her fellow front-page stars. Today, we’re taking a closer look at her short-sleeve swim top from Myra Swim and how you can style the garment for the warm weather months ahead.
Myra Swim: Hawke Top ($110)
Love sported this Myra Swim top alongside the gorgeous group of models, who all repped the same onyx shade themselves. The label’s Hawke Top retails for $110 and features a plunging neckline and form-fitting short sleeves that hugged the first-timer’s frame.
For bottoms, Stone also repped Myra Swim. On their site, at the time of publication, the swimwear brand has a plethora of black bikini bottoms to mix and match with the statement top. For minimum tan lines and coverage, try the label’s Ivanna Bottoms, which feature a high-legged silhouette and cheeky cut. For more coverage and a low-rise cut, we recommend the Mia Bottoms, which is styled with the Hawke Top on its site today.
