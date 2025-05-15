Roshumba Williams Poses to a Classic Rihanna Song in BTS Video of SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Everyone has a song they blast when they want to hype themselves up for a day full of serving looks. For SI Swimsuit Legend Roshumba Williams, that song was none other than a Rihanna smash hit that would make anyone feel unbelievably sexy.
Williams recently posted a behind the scenes video of her SI Swimsuit 2025 shoot in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai to her Instagram. With Rihanna’s classic tune “S&M” blaring in the background, this seasoned model gave some truly incredible poses, angling her face and body flawlessly to produce remarkable snapshots.
Since making her debut in 1990 with the brand, her recent feature in Jamaica officially marks her sixth time modeling with SI Swimsuit, a sensational achievement that speaks to what an incredible individual Williams is and continues to be for aspiring models. She paved the path as one of the first African-American models to pose with the brand, and, in doing so, she inspired more models of color to come forth and strut their stuff unapologetically.
“This is kind of surreal because [in] the last decade of Sports Illustrated, the doors have flown open,” Williams expressed while speaking with SI Swimsuit alum Leyna Bloom back in June 2024. “The doors of inclusivity. The doors of representation. It’s just so nice and so sweet to be here at this time."
Check out Williams’s full 2025 gallery here!
She then went on to also thank the SI Swimsuit team for giving her the opportunity to return to the brand and showcase that age is never a limitation.
“Thank goodness for MJ [Day] and Yu Tsai and the Sports Illustrated team for recognizing that beauty, elegance and sexy does not have an age limit,” Williams told Bloom. “We’re not passed our prime. To see the women who are in their seventies and eighties still being celebrated in this magazine is massive. It means so much not only for the women who are experiencing it but for their daughters, granddaughters, sons and grandsons who are looking up to them and thinking ‘Oh yes. My grandmother is a beautiful, elegant woman. She’s classy and she’s in Sports Illustrated.’ And that’s acceptable.”
Now with the Jamaica shoot under her belt, Williams has, yet again, redefined beauty and highlighted the fun and joy that can come with getting older and continuing to do what you love.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.