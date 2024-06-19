Swimsuit

Trailblazing SI Swim Models Leyna Bloom, Roshumba Williams on Value of Representation

The brand legends had a powerful, inspiring conversation on the importance of inclusivity in the industry, and how the franchise has been a true champion of diversity.

SI Swimsuit Legends Roshumba Williams and Leyna Bloom sat down for a powerful, candid conversation about diversity and inclusion in the modeling and fashion industries. The history-making duo chatted about their personal legacies and philosophies on representation while celebrating the launch of the 60th anniversary issue in Florida last month.

