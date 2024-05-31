Roshumba Williams Proves Her SI Swim Legend Status With Graceful, Mesmerizing BTS Video
Roshumba Williams is a supermodel and an SI Swimsuit legend for good reason. The brand icon, who first starred in the 1990 issue, returned to the fold each year through 1994 and posed for the publication once again in 2004. This year, she makes her mark as an official legend, who participated in a special 60th anniversary issue photo shoot alongside 26 other franchise stalwarts.
In a recent Instagram post, the 55-year-old shared a beautiful, mesmerizing clip from the legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. She gracefully moved her arm in the air, creating artful poses as she sprawled out on the stage on her side. Williams wore a breathtaking bedazzled and sheer figure-hugging Retrofête gown as the photographer’s flash went off every few seconds, and she barely even flinched. She showed off her impeccable modeling skills, timeless beauty and toned arms.
“SI 60th Anniversary Legends Shoot behind the scenes Seminole Hard Rock,” Williams captioned the magnificent video, and tagged visual artist Yu Tsai and editor in chief MJ Day.
“I’m extremely excited about the legends because this group of women represents glass ceiling-breakers. We represent people who weren’t supposed to make it, who did. We represent the status quo of beauty—and breaking that status quo. We represent so much strength, positivity and power,” the actress said while on location. “We come from so many different walks of life. We’ve all evolved beyond what we even thought we could; we surprised ourselves and surpassed our own wildest imaginations.”