SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton Is Stunning in These 5 Pics in Mexico
When Kate Upton first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, it was 2011, and the Michigan-born model double-dipped for two features that year: one beachside spread with Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines and a secondary bodypaint photo shoot in a New York studio with Stewart Shining.
Her features were so impressive that Upton earned the magazine’s coveted title: Rookie of the Year. She returned to the fold in 2012, and traveled to Australia, a photo shoot that resulted in the 32-year-old landing the cover of that year’s magazine. Throughout her years with the brand, Upton would go on to also earn the cover of the annual issue in 2013, 2017 and, most recently, 2024.
This year, Upton returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary issue and participated in two different features: a solo spread in Mexico and a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., both of which were captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
“It’s such an honor to even be referred to as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend,” Upton stated while on location in the Sunshine State this spring. “It was a huge goal at the beginning of my career, and to be sitting here now, surrounded by all these legends, is really surreal. I was lucky enough to do a similar shoot for the 50th, and now to return for the 60th is such an honor.”
Though we could never narrow down a favorite of Upton’s SI Swimsuit photo shoots over the years, today we’re throwing it back to her cover girl moment in Mexico. Below are just a few of her best snaps.