Watch Salma Hayek Pinault Serve Goddess Energy in a Bikini for BTS SI Swimsuit Video
Salma Hayek Pinault showed off her rhythm in her latest Instagram video, where she danced along to one of the summer’s hottest songs. And we must say—the combo of the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model’s moves and the Bad Bunny ballad is nothing short of iconic.
Check out Hayek Pinault’s post here!
In a reel posted to her almost 30 million followers, the Golden Globe-winning actress moved with the music, dancing along to Bad Bunny’s hit “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.” As her wavy espresso hair swayed with her body, the fresh-faced model sported a TJ Swim white bikini, accessorized with a skinny gold necklace by Foundrae and body jewelry from Isa Grutman and Saint Laurent, respectively.
The mesmerizing video clip, which has already garnered 1 million likes in just under 48 hours, was captured during Hayek Pinault’s SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Mexico, where the actress was one of four cover models—alongside Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan and Jordan Chiles—to snag a front page feature.
“I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it,” Hayek Pinault told the brand. “If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse.”
The actress re-surfaced these behind the scenes clips in celebration of her SI Swimsuit Mexico cover. Differing from her cover that hit newsstands in May, where Hayek Pinault donned a sparkly green Johanna Ortiz bikini with Jacquie Aiche body jewelry, the new cover shows the actor in a crochet suit from Alameda Turquesa. Hayek Pinault powerfully posed in a seaside cave for the shot, and she completed the look with a JUJU VERA cuff and chain from Baby Gold.
In both covers, the actor naturally captured our hearts, and her behind the scenes dancing video is a testament to her infectious energy, which is likely why it has already commanded attention across her massive fanbase:
“Hottest woman alive !” One commenter declared.
“Salma has always been THAT woman! 👏😍🇲🇽❤️,” another fan concurred.
“One of the most beautiful women in the world ❤️❤️❤️,” another added.
“i hope i look as good as you at 58 🤯🤯😍❤️,” one user gushed.
“Salma was, is, and always will be goals!!! 🔥🙌🏽,” a commenter concluded.