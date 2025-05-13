Meet Your Cover Model: Salma Hayek Pinault Embraces Freedom and Joy With SI Swimsuit
Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek Pinault has cemented an incredible legacy in Hollywood and beyond. The Mexico native, who got her start in acting with roles in telenovelas, had her big breakout moment in the United States in the ‘90s through films such as Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn and Wild Wild West. In the years since, she’s become a bona fide movie star, an inspirational activist and a global household name. She was nominated for an Oscar for Frida, which she also produced, making her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
SI Swimsuit is so thrilled to announce Hayek Pinault’s debut on the cover of the 2025 issue. The undeniable powerhouse, who made her directorial debut in 2003 with the Emmy Award-winning TV movie The Maldonado Miracle, traveled to her home country of Mexico for the incredible photo shoot. Captured by photographer Ruven Afanador, Hayek Pinault was the picture of powerful beachside glamour at the Cuixmala luxury resort.
Click here to view Salma Hayek Pinault’s full gallery.
While on set with SI Swimsuit for her instantly iconic cover moment, the human rights advocate, who has a deep passion for helping women and immigrants, discussed embracing her authentic self at 58 years old.
“I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it,” Hayek Pinault shared on location. “If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”
Hayek Pinault, who has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, sees her success and freedom as something she’s worked hard for—and something she wants to enjoy.
“I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change,” she continued. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it, and I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”
“I don’t see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest,” she said.
“Salma Hayek Pinault is a force of nature,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day shares. “As an actor, producer, philanthropist and champion for women, Salma is a beacon for Latinx communities, a tireless advocate and a person whose passion for art, life and humanity has few rivals. Her why is rooted in her ability to inspire generations to come, by showing us all that living on your own terms is the ultimate power. She has a creative fire that lights up everything she touches. Her passion for life, for storytelling, for humanity is rare. It’s real.”
“I hope that when they see the interview or see the photos, it’s a reminder for everyone that it’s so important to always just put all your effort in finding the joy in any given situation,” Hayek Pinault added of her SI Swimsuit cover.
Hayek Pinault is one of four cover stars for the 2025 issue, joined by Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; three-time SI Swimsuit model and gymnast Olivia Dunne; and three-time SI Swimsuit model and model and entrepreneur Lauren Chan.