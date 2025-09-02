Happy Birthday to Salma Hayek Pinault: Actor, Advocate and SI Swimsuit Cover Star
With this birthday, Salma Hayek Pinault is officially in the last year of her 50s. But this multi-hyphenate proves beauty doesn’t end with age. Her timeless beauty—inside and out—was showcased in her incredible SI Swimsuit debut in her home country of Mexico for the cover of the 2025 issue.
Her work giving back
The cover model’s photo shoot was a sight to see, filled with vibrant images. However, there’s more to Hayek Pinault than just her appearance, of course. With a talent in front of and behind the camera, she is also a passionate advocate for causes she cares deeply about.
In 2008, she founded the Kering Foundation alongside her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, an organization to help abuse survivors.
“When we accept this concept, equality in gender as a normality, a lot of other problems will change in the world,” Hayek Pinault championed to Gucci. “It’s going to do a domino effect. It can even diminish violence, conflict between countries, because all it means is having respect for another human being. It sounds ridiculous, but we’re still fighting for it.”
Becoming a movie star
The world first learned of Hayek Pinault’s name when she made her film debut in 1993’s My Crazy Life, after appearing in several TV series.
In 1995, she landed her breakout role in the film Desperado. Sharing the big screen with the likes of Antonio Banderas, Steve Buscemi and Danny Trejo made waves through the Hollywood scene. It didn’t take long for her to become an in-demand actor, who eventually earned an Academy Award nomination for her starring role in Frida.
With several awards under her belt, including a Daytime Emmy Award for directing The Maldonado Miracle, Hayek Pinault has become a force to be reckoned with in cinema and beyond.
A fashion icon
In addition to her work in movies and philanthropy, Hayek Pinault has become a fashionista over the years, with many memorable looks coming to mind. One outfit, in particular, still worthy of praise has to be the Armani dress she wore for the 1997 Academy Awards.
“This Armani dress was the first time I went to the Oscars. It was the first time I presented at the Oscars,” she explained to Vogue. “It’s a very simple dress. At that time, not many people wanted to dress me because I was not that well known, so I’m very grateful to Mr. Armani for supporting me at the beginning of my career.”
“I have to say that I decided that I wanted to wear a tiara and everybody told me I was crazy and it was ridiculous and it was going to be pretentious; everybody tried to convince me not to do it, like my manager, my stylist, my publicist,” Hayek Pinault recalled. “And I wore the tiara anyway. And you know what happened? Everybody started wearing a tiara after that, and I never got credit for that trend.”
Because of her talent, passion and belief in herself and what she can accomplish, she has become a household name and inspiration to fans across the globe.
Happy birthday, Salma Hayek Pinault!