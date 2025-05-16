Salma Hayek Pinault Reveals Fave Look From SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot, and It’s Pure Hollywood Glamour
Salma Hayek Pinault’s incredible SI Swimsuit 2025 debut photo shoot is all we’ve been able to think about this week.
There’s no denying that every single swimsuit featured in the actor’s mesmerizing Mexico photo shoot is a moment on its own, and any one of the shots could’ve been her official cover photo. Still, there’s always room for a favorite, and during the SI Swimsuit 2025 launch party red carpet on Thursday night, Hayek Pinault took a moment to reveal her’s—and it’s pretty tough to argue with.
“I like the black bathing suit [...] it’s a one-piece where I am on the bed,” the icon exclusively told SI Swimsuit before making her way into the party, referring to this gorgeous ensemble by OYE Swimwear.
The black one-piece is pure old Hollywood glamour—like, you could easily imagine Marylin Monroe taking a dip in the pool just out of frame beside Hayek Pinault. Hugging her every curve while displaying a unique, plunging neckline caught somewhere between a sweetheart and a deep V-neck with thick, supportive straps, this swimsuit is an absolute knockout.
Oh, what’s that? You love the swimsuit but not so much the shade? No worries! OYE Swimwear also offers this piece in a classic white and a Baywatch-esque red, so you’ll have plenty of options whether you’re lounging by the pool or playing in the sand.
But that wasn’t Hayek Pinault’s only favorite look mentioned on the red carpet—we told you it was nearly impossible to pick just one!—as she also mentioned a more out-of-the-box featured look. The actor revealed how this golden piece by Torso Vintages Collection was turned into a bikini bottom while on set for some truly sultry snapshots, and she admired how original that was!
And speaking of the red carpet, you already know she walked our’s looking like a genuine dream. Donning a black midi-length dress with a deep V-neckline and flattering feathered accents on the skirt and wrists, the cover model looked every bit the star she is.
But the good vibes didn’t stop on the red carpet, as Hayek Pinault headed inside our SI Swimsuit 2025 official launch party to hit the dance floor and mingle with her fellow models, as well as pose for a couple of photos with rapper 50 Cent, who performed at the event. The actor also even got behind the DJ booth at one point to spin a track or two, further proving there’s nothing this superstar can’t do—and do in style.
You can check out Hayek Pinault’s full gallery here!
The official magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.