Where to Shop Some of Our Favorite Latinx-Owned Brand Looks Seen in SI Swimsuit
National Latinx Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15, and to celebrate, we’re showcasing a trio of Latinx-owned labels whose swimwear has recently been featured on the pages of SI Swimsuit.
However, these apparel lines are far from the only Latinx-owned brands that we’ll be wearing during this month and beyond. Learn about 18 more Latinx-owned beachwear labels that we’re loving here!
Johanna Ortiz
Ortiz is a Cali, Colombia native whose swimwear design scored a front-page spot with SI Swimsuit in 2025.
Salma Hayek Pinault in Mexico
In the image that commanded the cover spot of issues globally, Salma Hayek Pinault wore Ortiz’s Heliconia Bikini Top ($285) and Sagrado Bikini Bottom ($240). The sparkly olive suit makes a statement on its own, but the model completed her look with dainty jewelry from Jacquie Aiche.
Roshumba Williams in Jamaica
And looks from Ortiz were also featured inside the fold. While Williams’s specific triangle top, seen here in Jamaica, is not available on its site anymore, you can still achieve a similar look with the brand’s Heatwave Bikini Top ($350) featuring a comparable cut and color.
Lybethras
This Brazil-based brand has been spotted in the magazine for almost two consecutive decades, and was most recently worn by SI Swimsuit models in both Jamaica and Bermuda for the 2025 issue.
Sixtine in Belize
For Sixtine’s sophomore feature in the magazine, the content creator wore this textured micro bikini ($160) by the label, which features three coverage options to choose from—G String, Brazilian and Export—for its bottoms.
Christen Goff in Dominica
Goff wore another adaptable micro bikini ($160) from the brand, one year prior, when she touched down in Dominica for her own sophomore shoot as an SI Swimsuit model. Like Sixtine’s suit, Goff’s bikini bottoms also have versatile options for an array of different comfort levels.
MAAJI
The family-founded Colombian brand, which debuted in 2002, has traveled intercontinentally with SI Swimsuit.
Rose Bertram in Tahiti
Bertram’s neon duo literally turned heads during her second shoot with SI Swimsuit in Tahiti. While this specific set is not on the brand’s site at this time, more neon numbers—like this orange Bralette Top ($81)—are still available to shop.
Myla Dalbesio in Saratoga, Wyo.
Unfortunately, Dalbesio’s navy blue ensemble, which she wore in SI Swimsuit 2020, is not available for purchase anymore; however, MAAJI still carries similar Lace-Up Bralette tops ($43-$92) in an array of colors from black, magenta stripes and a handful of floral prints.
