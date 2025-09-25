Swimsuit

Where to Shop Some of Our Favorite Latinx-Owned Brand Looks Seen in SI Swimsuit

Johanna Ortiz, Lybethras and MAAJI are just a few Latinx-owned labels that have graced the fold in recent years.

Bailey Colon

Roshumba Williams was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Roshumba Williams was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

National Latinx Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15, and to celebrate, we’re showcasing a trio of Latinx-owned labels whose swimwear has recently been featured on the pages of SI Swimsuit.

However, these apparel lines are far from the only Latinx-owned brands that we’ll be wearing during this month and beyond. Learn about 18 more Latinx-owned beachwear labels that we’re loving here!

Johanna Ortiz

Ortiz is a Cali, Colombia native whose swimwear design scored a front-page spot with SI Swimsuit in 2025.

Salma Hayek Pinault in Mexico

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

In the image that commanded the cover spot of issues globally, Salma Hayek Pinault wore Ortiz’s Heliconia Bikini Top ($285) and Sagrado Bikini Bottom ($240). The sparkly olive suit makes a statement on its own, but the model completed her look with dainty jewelry from Jacquie Aiche.

Roshumba Williams in Jamaica

Roshumba Williams
Roshumba Williams was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And looks from Ortiz were also featured inside the fold. While Williams’s specific triangle top, seen here in Jamaica, is not available on its site anymore, you can still achieve a similar look with the brand’s Heatwave Bikini Top ($350) featuring a comparable cut and color.

Lybethras

This Brazil-based brand has been spotted in the magazine for almost two consecutive decades, and was most recently worn by SI Swimsuit models in both Jamaica and Bermuda for the 2025 issue.

Sixtine in Belize

Sixtine
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Earrings by & Other Stories. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For Sixtine’s sophomore feature in the magazine, the content creator wore this textured micro bikini ($160) by the label, which features three coverage options to choose from—G String, Brazilian and Export—for its bottoms.

Christen Goff in Dominica

Christen Harper
Christen Harper was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Ring by MAM. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Goff wore another adaptable micro bikini ($160) from the brand, one year prior, when she touched down in Dominica for her own sophomore shoot as an SI Swimsuit model. Like Sixtine’s suit, Goff’s bikini bottoms also have versatile options for an array of different comfort levels.

MAAJI

The family-founded Colombian brand, which debuted in 2002, has traveled intercontinentally with SI Swimsuit.

Rose Bertram in Tahiti

Rose Bertram was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MAAJI.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MAAJI. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Bertram’s neon duo literally turned heads during her second shoot with SI Swimsuit in Tahiti. While this specific set is not on the brand’s site at this time, more neon numbers—like this orange Bralette Top ($81)—are still available to shop.

Myla Dalbesio in Saratoga, Wyo.

Myla Dalbesio poses in Saratoga, Wyo.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by MAAJI. Jacket by Levi's. Boots by Nocona Boots. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Unfortunately, Dalbesio’s navy blue ensemble, which she wore in SI Swimsuit 2020, is not available for purchase anymore; however, MAAJI still carries similar Lace-Up Bralette tops ($43-$92) in an array of colors from black, magenta stripes and a handful of floral prints.

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

More Fashion:

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews