Celebrate Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ With 5 SI Swim Looks That Embody Her Style
In case you missed it, Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend dropped on Friday, Aug. 29—and we’re happy to report it’s full of absolute bangers.
Alongside 12 new songs, the pop sensation also debuted a new music video for her latest single “Tears,” which gave fans a modern spin on The Rocky Horror Picture Show and starred multi-hyphenate industry icon Colman Domingo. Overall, both the album art and the music video for the release did a fantastic job of highlighting Carpenter’s unique aesthetic: one that’s playful, timeless and fantastically feminine.
From frilly lingerie to glittering gowns to Western-inspired get-ups, Carpenter stays on-brand when it comes to her fashion—which got us thinking: surely some SI Swimsuit looks from over the years must fit that same bill? And it didn't take us long to track down five looks that absolutely exude Carpenter’s undeniable energy. Take a look for yourself!
First up is fellow stylish songstress Jessie Murph, who made her SI Swimsuit debut as this summer’s digital cover star. While all the outfits she wore for her photo shoot in Key Biscayne, Fla., were fun and flirty pieces that merged timeless cuts with classic prints, there’s no denying this blue gingham number, made entirely from vintage pieces, was something special.
The show-stopping hat and white pumps in particular immediately conjure up images from Carpenter’s aforementioned “Tears” music video, which also saw her rocking a blue and white color palette with similar footwear and a fabulous hat.
And there’s no denying Carpenter’s new album features many visual nods to Old Hollywood glamour—especially in her alternate album cover art. Funny enough, Old Hollywood glamour just so happens to be an aesthetic SI Swimsuit staple Jasmine Sanders captured with ease during her 2024 SI Swimsuit Legends shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
In her alternate covers, Carpenter wore magnificent gowns that were expertly tailored to her frame, precisely like this Nicola Bacchilega number, which fit Sanders like a sparkling glove.
The Short n’ Sweet hitmaker also often incorporates dreamy silhouettes and flowy fabrics into her wardrobe, making this Emily DiDonato ensemble from her shoot in Sacramento, Calif., a look Carpenter could rock with ease.
The peachy, frilly string bikini manages to simultaneously clash and match with the light blue floral duster, which catches the light for an angelic mood. And the final touch—those awesome laced-up riding boots—provided a layer of utilitarian edge to the snapshot, playing with masculine and feminine energies the same way Carpenter does with her style (see: the controversial Man’s Best Friend original album cover art).
And in this snapshot from the brand’s 2015 Route 66 photo shoot, one could easily imagine Ariel Meredith, Ashley Smith, Hannah Ferguson and Sara Sampaio as background characters stealing the show in Carpenter’s music video for the album’s lead single “Manchild,” which took plenty of inspiration from the American West.
Each of these SI Swimsuit models brings a unique energy to the frame with their dynamic posing, almost like a choreographed dance, further adding to the pop star performance feel of the image. Honestly, if you had told us this was a popular new girl group opening for Carpenter on her next tour, we’d be inclined to believe you.
It’s not difficult to imagine SI Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes asking us, “Have you ever tried...this one?” while sporting this sweet tie-front two-piece set for her photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Carpenter has long been known to wear lingerie-style items for her live performances and is absolutely no stranger to sheer fabrics, lace, corsets and everything in between. Still, what makes this particular snapshot so wonderful is the unexpected cottagecore aesthetic the matching teal garments evoke, managing to be equal parts sultry and soft effortlessly—adjectives that absolutely also describe Carpenter’s overall fashion.