7 SI Swim Photos That Embrace Mermaidcore and Still Make Waves
When we think about mermaidcore, our collective mind tends to wander back to the 2023 issue of SI Swimsuit, when a group of gorgeous models traveled to Dominica and commanded our attention.
Wearing custom swimwear “crafted from natural materials like seashells and sea sponge,” as our fashion team explained, it’s no surprise that these models looked ethereal on the Caribbean island.
Take a look for yourself!
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg took our breath away in her rookie campaign, calling the SI Swimsuit team “a well-oiled machine” on the shoreline.
“I just felt like I was able to fully be myself and bring forward the real me in the most effortless way with incredible direction,” Wood-Tepperberg said, adding that her images brought out “a softness and serenity in my face that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before on film or on camera”.
Meanwhile, Padma Lakshmi embraced similar looks to Wood-Tepperberg, including several seashell-adorned ensembles.
The model—who made her SI Swimsuit debut at age 52—told the magazine that her first feature in the fold could not have come at a better time.
“I love where I am in my life and know my body is not perfect by any means, but I feel beautiful,” Lakshmi said. “My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I have never felt better about myself. I hope [readers] see a full woman in all my facets and nuances and some contradictions.”
Before stepping foot in Belize for her latest shoot with the brand, Sixtine stopped in Dominica to rep these noteworthy looks during her own rookie campaign.
On the goals of her first stint with the magazine, she explained, “I really hope that in seeing me, people see themselves. I really want people to [feel represented] and I want someone to say, ‘Oh, well that girl is not a standard size 0, 5’11” model, she looks like me. She has the same body as me.’”
And—despite summer coming to a close—mermaidcore doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon!
In the 2025 issue, 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims rocked the trending style in Bermuda, and Alix Earle sported an aquatic-inspired bikini during her first in-print feature in Jamaica.
Fellow 2025 model and brand staple, Nicole Williams English, also put her stamp of approval on the look in Dominica back in 2023 during her own debut shoot in the fold.
“All the looks today are so amazing, but there’s this one shell bikini top that’s really, really cool,” Williams English gushed. “I just love all the shell-textured bikinis, so I’m really, really excited to shoot those.”