SI Swim Rookie Lori Harvey Brings Colorful Florals and Her Sun-Kissed Glow to Mexico
Lori Harvey, the 2024 SI Swimsuit model, wowed on the shores of Cancun, Mexico, as she posed for photographer Yu Tsai for her feature in this year’s special 60th anniversary issue. The content creator and fashion icon was totally in her element, in a series of bold, unique bikinis and one-pieces, including some from her own swimwear line, Yevrah. While on location with the publication the Tennessee-born, Atlanta native noted that upon drafting designs for her collection, she envisioned herself wearing her own creations in the pages of SI Swimsuit.
The 27-year-old uses her platform to inspire women to be confident, and advocate for diversity in the fashion and modeling industries.
“I hope [others] feel empowered, I hope they feel confident, I hope they feel comfortable in their skin,” Harvey said of what she hopes people take away from her SI Swimsuit images “I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real.”