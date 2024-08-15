Model Lori Harvey Dazzled in This Red and White Abstract Print Micro Two-Piece in Mexico
SI Swimsuit rookie Lori Harvey traveled to Mexico for her feature in the 2024 issue. The fashionista and internet personalty, who has built her Instagram following to more than 5 million thanks to her phenomenal personal style and glam inspo, dazzled on the shores of Cancún and posed for photographer Yu Tsai for her feature in this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
She donned a variety of bold, colorful, sparkly and eye-catching bikinis, paired with over-the-top jewelry inspired by the iconic swim editorials of the 1980s. The 27-year-old also had the exciting opportunity to wear a few pieces from her own swimwear line, Yevrah Swim.
We’re obsessed with all of the suits from her entire gallery, but one trendy micro bikini from Lybethras in particular has been living in our minds rent free recently. Purchase the suit below and shop more styles at lybethras.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lori Harvey Micro G String Bikini, $160 (lybethras.com)
Harvey began modeling at the age of 3, and has starred in campaigns for Valentino, Burberry, Chanel and more.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey, who is also the founder of skincare brand SKN by LH recalled of her SI Swimsuit experience. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”