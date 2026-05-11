Before the 2026 Issue of SI Swimsuit Drops, Take a Look Back at Last Year’s Unforgettable Photos

The 2026 issue of SI Swimsuit is launching this week, and we couldn’t be more excited for you to see what we have in store!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve teased many of the models who’ll be appearing in the magazine, as well as several of the incredible destinations the team traveled to in order to capture some seriously stunning shots. Still, before we move on to all of the goodness this year’s issue brings, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the models and locations featured in last year’s issue!

A look back at SI Swimsuit 2025

From the star-studded covers to the jaw-dropping locations and beyond, the magazine had no shortage of headline-making moments in 2025. With this in mind, we’ve gone back into the SI Swimsuit archives to resurface just a handful of our favorites.

Salma Hayek Pinault makes her SI Swimsuit debut

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Toe rings by Chan Luu. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Hat by Eugenia Kim.Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Toe rings by Chan Luu. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Hayek Pinault was one of four models featured on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2025 alongside Lauren Chan, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne. Trekking to Mexico with photographer Ruven Afanador, the feature marked the actor’s debut with the magazine. And for Hayek Pinault, the moment was more than just a cover spot, but a confirmation that she was precisely where she was meant to be.

“Just being in nature. Being in Mexico. Being with this team. Having been invited to this club that I never thought I would be a part of. I kind of wanted to cry,” Hayek Pinault told SI Swimsuit of her shoot on set. “I felt this thing, and all of a sudden, I said, ‘F--- it. I am this ocean. I am this sand. I am this wind. I am beautiful like it is. Imperfect but wild and beautiful. I feel great about my body. I feel great about my age. And I had the f------ best time.”

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Athletes were shining on the shoreline

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 issue also welcomed an impressive array of athletes, many of whom were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in South Florida. Olympians, All-Stars and breakout performers were on the roster, featuring the likes of the aforementioned Chiles and Dunne, as well as Eileen Gu, Suni Lee, Cameron Brink, Toni Breidinger and more.

“The biggest thing I want people to take away [from the shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that ...” Chiles told SI Swimsuit on set. “It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can, so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Models switched things up in the snow

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Alo. Boots by Moon Boots. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Finally, the 2025 issue of SI Swimsuit also spotlighted multiple hotspot vacation destinations as dreamy backdrops for the models’ shoots. These locations included Bermuda, Jamaica, Mexico and more—though one remains a standout in our memory simply because of how unexpected it was. We, of course, mean Switzerland.

Switching things up from the usual tropical aesthetics and sunny vibes, SI Swimsuit staples Penny Lane, Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders were joined by rookies (and twin sisters) Renee and Elisha Herbert, who braved the snowcapped mountainsides of Saas-Fee and Zurich for their shoots. There, they posed for photographer Derek Kettela‘s lens in an unexpected wardrobe that mixed designer swimwear with plush furs and stylish boots.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. Boots by IN | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Jacket by Norma Kamali. Boots by Bogner. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

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