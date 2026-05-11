Before the 2026 Issue of SI Swimsuit Drops, Take a Look Back at Last Year’s Unforgettable Photos
The 2026 issue of SI Swimsuit is launching this week, and we couldn’t be more excited for you to see what we have in store!
Over the last few weeks, we’ve teased many of the models who’ll be appearing in the magazine, as well as several of the incredible destinations the team traveled to in order to capture some seriously stunning shots. Still, before we move on to all of the goodness this year’s issue brings, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the models and locations featured in last year’s issue!
A look back at SI Swimsuit 2025
From the star-studded covers to the jaw-dropping locations and beyond, the magazine had no shortage of headline-making moments in 2025. With this in mind, we’ve gone back into the SI Swimsuit archives to resurface just a handful of our favorites.
Salma Hayek Pinault makes her SI Swimsuit debut
Hayek Pinault was one of four models featured on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2025 alongside Lauren Chan, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne. Trekking to Mexico with photographer Ruven Afanador, the feature marked the actor’s debut with the magazine. And for Hayek Pinault, the moment was more than just a cover spot, but a confirmation that she was precisely where she was meant to be.
“Just being in nature. Being in Mexico. Being with this team. Having been invited to this club that I never thought I would be a part of. I kind of wanted to cry,” Hayek Pinault told SI Swimsuit of her shoot on set. “I felt this thing, and all of a sudden, I said, ‘F--- it. I am this ocean. I am this sand. I am this wind. I am beautiful like it is. Imperfect but wild and beautiful. I feel great about my body. I feel great about my age. And I had the f------ best time.”
Athletes were shining on the shoreline
The 2025 issue also welcomed an impressive array of athletes, many of whom were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in South Florida. Olympians, All-Stars and breakout performers were on the roster, featuring the likes of the aforementioned Chiles and Dunne, as well as Eileen Gu, Suni Lee, Cameron Brink, Toni Breidinger and more.
“The biggest thing I want people to take away [from the shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that ...” Chiles told SI Swimsuit on set. “It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can, so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”
Models switched things up in the snow
Finally, the 2025 issue of SI Swimsuit also spotlighted multiple hotspot vacation destinations as dreamy backdrops for the models’ shoots. These locations included Bermuda, Jamaica, Mexico and more—though one remains a standout in our memory simply because of how unexpected it was. We, of course, mean Switzerland.
Switching things up from the usual tropical aesthetics and sunny vibes, SI Swimsuit staples Penny Lane, Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders were joined by rookies (and twin sisters) Renee and Elisha Herbert, who braved the snowcapped mountainsides of Saas-Fee and Zurich for their shoots. There, they posed for photographer Derek Kettela‘s lens in an unexpected wardrobe that mixed designer swimwear with plush furs and stylish boots.
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.