Penny Lane, Lauren Chan and More 2026 SI Swimsuit Models Share Sneak Peeks From Set

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner: The unveiling of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue! And while we’ve shared some initial sneak peeks from our models on set in Botswana, Fort Myers, Fla., Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and Montauk, N.Y., ahead of the magazine’s drop next week, our brand stars are working overtime to promote their moments in the spotlight on social media.

While Penny Lane and Achieng Agutu’s social media highlight reels from Botswana showcased their time on safari, Lauren Chan and Molly Sims offered up a glimpse at their time on set in Mexico. Meanwhile, Jena Sims and Katie Austin shared reels about their shoots in the Sunshine State.

Below, find just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model moments from Instagram this week that are getting followers hyped for the 2026 magazine’s drop.

Penny Lane

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

On Wednesday, May 6, Lane shared a carousel featuring everything from wardrobe sneak peeks to gorgeous footage of the Botswana safari. The three-time SI Swimsuit star’s post featured pics and video of the certified holistic health coach totally in her element, prompting fellow models to chime into the comments section.

“You are unreal 😍,” rookie Jocelyn Corona gushed, while Austin simply stated “PENNY.”

Lauren Chan

Chan, who returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue following last year’s cover, shared some action footage of her time on set in Loreto, Baja California Sur Mexico, and included content alongside fellow magazine star Ilona Maher.

“What a day we had,” Maher gushed in the comments of their time on location together, while brand legend Brooks Nader added “HOT ❤️❤️.”

Molly Sims

Earlier this week, Sims, an SI Swimsuit legend, took a moment to share a majorly important statement: “Turns out real model behavior doesn’t have an expiration date 💋.” Following a compilation of past modeling work flitting across the screen, the model showed off her bikini body while on location in Mexico at “52 and 3 kids later.”

Katie Austin

Austin took a moment to get sentimental with her IG reel on May 6. The model and certified fitness instructor is currently expecting a baby girl with her husband, Lane Armstrong, and was pregnant while shooting this year’s feature in Fort Myers.

“when it’s your 6th year in sports illustrated swimsuit but the first year knowing these photos will forever mean more 🤍,” she wrote atop her video.

Jena Sims

Sims, who was also photographed in the Sunshine State for this year’s issue, joked about her pre-shoot workout routine in a reel on Thursday, May 7. “When the swimsuit shoot was months away, now it’s minutes away,” was written atop the reel as Sims comically performed a series of quick exercises on an airplane.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Cover-up by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Agutu’s behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram featured a voiceover from the three-time SI Swimsuit model, who detailed her travels from Kenya to Botswana before diving into her experience in what she deemed “one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to in my life.”

Stay tuned—each of our model’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue galleries drop on Tuesday, May 12!

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