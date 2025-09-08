5 Years Ago, These SI Swimsuit Cover Stars Redefined Beach Glam in Bali
When you look back at the collection of SI Swimsuit covers over 61 years, it’s impossible to pick a favorite—or one, or two or even three. So many incredible women have graced the front page, wearing looks that are forever ingrained in pop culture and fashion. It’s hard to believe it’s been five years now, but the 2020 issue comes to mind as one in recent years that is still so fabulous.
Wearing only black and white swimsuits, cover girls Kate Love, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo served timeless sophistication in the exotic Bali. While posing for Yu Tsai’s lens, they captured such elegance that it’s effortless to pull fashion inspiration from, still, all these years later.
Summer might be coming to an end soon, but beach trips are year-round—depending on what part of the world you travel to. As someone who is personally vacationing in Bali later this month, I suddenly have the urge to only wear black and white suits, just like this gorgeous trio did. Take a closer look at the 2020 cover girls below.
Jasmine Sanders
SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders was a total dream in Bali, marking her second year with the brand after making her debut in 2019 in Costa Rica—for which she won Rookie of the Year.
“Honestly, at this moment I can’t put into words how it feels because it hasn’t sunk in fully,” Sanders said of the honor. “It feels very surreal and I think it will hit me when I have the covers in my hands.”
She also reflected on the impact SI Swimsuit had on her in the short amount of time she had been part of the brand. “Sitting down with [editor in chief] MJ [Day] the first time already started me on the process of being a more confident woman,” Sanders shared. “It’s so amazing to be around so many strong, confident, empowering women, you can’t help but want to be one of them!”
Sanders has now posed for seven SI Swimsuit issues, including this year’s, where she traveled to Switzerland for a gorgeous cold-weather shoot.
Kate Love
Kate Love, who was Kate Bock at the time of her cover shoot before getting married to NBA player Kevin Love in 2022, was a true stunner in Bali. This marked her eighth year with SI Swimsuit, already a seasoned brand model by the time she landed the cover.
“It doesn’t even feel real yet!” Love shared at the time when reacting to her cover. “I can’t believe it. It’s an absolute dream come true. I’m still in shock!”
“I loved the experience of shooting in a group,” she recalled of posing alongside Sanders and Culpo. “That’s not something I’d ever done with SI Swimsuit and it was really special getting to share that moment with girlfriends that I love. I love that we are all so different and respect and love each other for our individuality.”
In the years since Bali, Love posed for three more features with the brand, including the 60th anniversary issue in 2024, where she was initiated into the class of “Legends” for a shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
The Loves welcomed their second child, another daughter, earlier this year.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo touched down in Bali and completely owned her third photo shoot with SI Swimsuit, coming after her “In Her Own Words” special feature in 2018 and her Australia shoot in 2019.
“I was SO surprised!” the model recalled of finding out she landed the cover. “The news came out of nowhere and the way SI [Swimsuit] presented it was really creative and fun. I was so caught off guard and I cried immediately, followed by a shot of tequila after the call. I should probably add that I was on vacation in the Bahamas when they told me!”
“I really think back to the day we were shooting and how great it was to be with two kind, inspiring and hard-working women,” she continued on the experience of shooting. “We had so much fun together and I really love Kate and Jasmine so much. They are true ‘girls-girls’—supportive, kind and honest. Those are the type of friends you want to have in life and it is amazing to be sharing such an important moment with them.”
The content creator and former Miss Universe posed for an additional feature in SI Swimsuit after her cover moment, traveling to Hollywood, Fla., in 2021. Today, she models and appears on TV, with her most recent gig seeing her host Netflix’s upcoming competition series Next Gen Chef.
This summer, she and husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, a daughter named Colette Annalise.