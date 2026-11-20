SI Swimsuit Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Cocktail Party at New York’s Temple Bar
While some of us are still gathering recipes to share around our Thanksgiving tables next week, the SI Swimsuit team is officially already in holiday mode.
Following an incredible showing at the 2027 Swim Search casting call in New York City earlier this week, magazine staff and friends of the brand gathered for a holiday cocktail party cohosted by SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day and Dear Media founders Michael and Lauryn Bosstick.
Held at New York’s Temple Bar on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 18, the gathering served as a kickoff to the forthcoming holiday season, complete with festive cocktails and light bites, including beef sliders, crostini and fries.
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Shop the SI Swimsuit x Dear Media holiday cocktail party gift bag
And of course, no holiday season gathering would be complete without a little gifting! Guests were treated to some incredible self-care products and seasonal libations, including the following:
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $75 (elemis.com)
- Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $25 (clinique.com)
- Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Milk Anti-Frizz Heat Protecting Spray, $52, (kerastase-usa.com)
- Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil, $42 (kerastase-usa.com)
- EVER DAYTIME Brightening Serum, $90 (ever.com)
- Ménage à Trois Red Blend, $12 (onestopwineshop.com)
- Ménage à Trois Sublime, $10 (onestopwineshop.com)
Scenes from the SI Swimsuit x Dear Media holiday cocktail party
Since the guest list on Wednesday night was incredibly exclusive, we’re showcasing just a few of the celebration’s highlights for you below! While SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek made an appearance, so too did influencers, content creators, models and more.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.