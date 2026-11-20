While some of us are still gathering recipes to share around our Thanksgiving tables next week, the SI Swimsuit team is officially already in holiday mode.

Following an incredible showing at the 2027 Swim Search casting call in New York City earlier this week, magazine staff and friends of the brand gathered for a holiday cocktail party cohosted by SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day and Dear Media founders Michael and Lauryn Bosstick.

Lauryn Bosstick, MJ Day and Michael Bosstick | Mackenzie Price for Dear Media

Held at New York’s Temple Bar on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 18, the gathering served as a kickoff to the forthcoming holiday season, complete with festive cocktails and light bites, including beef sliders, crostini and fries.

Cocktail | Mackenzie Price for Dear Media

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Shop the SI Swimsuit x Dear Media holiday cocktail party gift bag

And of course, no holiday season gathering would be complete without a little gifting! Guests were treated to some incredible self-care products and seasonal libations, including the following:

Holiday cocktail party gift bag | SI Staff

Scenes from the SI Swimsuit x Dear Media holiday cocktail party

Since the guest list on Wednesday night was incredibly exclusive, we’re showcasing just a few of the celebration’s highlights for you below! While SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek made an appearance, so too did influencers, content creators, models and more.

Camille Kostek | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Anna Sitar | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Camille Kostek and Jessie James Decker | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Lauryn and Michael Bosstick | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Amber Nicole | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Emira D’Spain, Ava Dash and Camille Kostek | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Senada Greca | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Amanda Hirsch | Rob Kim/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit staff | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Jeanice Perez | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Ava Dash | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Caroline Baudino | Rob Kim/Getty Images

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