SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Model Hunter McGrady Talks Personal Evolution and Growth
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Hunter McGrady’s cover girl moment.
Hunter McGrady first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017, when her bodypaint feature took her to Anguilla, where she was photographed by Josie Clough. Seven years and just as many brand photo shoots later, McGrady landed the cover of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue following her feature in Mexico.
The 31-year-old Los Angeles native was surprised with her cover news by SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day—watch the sweet and tear-filled moment here. Prior to her cover reveal, we caught up with McGrady during the legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., this spring, where she gushed over her personal growth with the SI Swimsuit brand over the years.
“I think that I’ve really come into my own as a woman,” McGrady stated at the time. “I started as a young girl, I had just turned 22 when I first shot with them, and now I’m 30. So, you know, I started as a young, bright eyed, bushy tailed girl. Sports Illustrated was my first really big [job] and they’ve seen me through so much. They’ve seen me through so much growth. They’ve seen me through marriage. They’ve seen me through two pregnancies, and they’ve continued to love me ever since. They’ve continued to accept me and never ask me to change, which is, I think, the most special thing.”
In addition to her solo cover in the Mexican Caribbean, McGrady landed on a triptych of 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue covers following her participation in the brand’s group photo shoot alongside 26 other icons. The styling on set for her cover embraced neutrals and trendy animal print, and the stunning cover image, pictured below, featured the model posing in a swimsuit by JMP The Label and cover-up by ANTONINIAS.
