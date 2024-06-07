SI Swimsuit Legend Tyra Banks Sweetly Praises Cover Girl Hunter McGrady
When it comes to the SI Swimsuit community, we think it’s fair to say there’s nothing quite like the support that each of the brand models show each other.
Between the photo shoots and in-person events, the atmosphere at each and every SI Swimsuit event is overwhelmingly joyous. The models share genuine connections and have the utmost appreciation for each other.
But don’t just take our word for it, simply take a look at SI Swimsuit legend Tyra Banks’s latest Instagram post. The supermodel is known to be a supportive and encouraging force in the industry, and her latest message is a testament to that.
Alongside a video featuring a montage of cover girl Hunter McGrady’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photos in Mexico, Banks offered the sweetest words of encouragement.
“She’s got it. That thing. That star charisma that comes once in a blue moon. Her name is @huntermcgrady,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “And for those of you that haven’t heard of her yet, after looking at these photos, you’ll never forget her. There are models that are beautiful. Models that are kind. Some that are funny. Hunter has it all.”
Banks was speaking from personal experience. On the plane en route to Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary issue launch party, the pair sat next to one another “and it was such a joy,” she said. “Hunter, keep shining. I am a fan. I Stan. And yeah, I’m Mama TyTy, but even my generation can be in awe of yours…and you.”
And if that isn’t a testament to the supportive nature of the SI Swimsuit family, we don’t know what is.