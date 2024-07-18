SI Swimsuit Model Lauren Chan Celebrates First Times Square Billboard
Congratulations are in order for Lauren Chan, as the two-time SI Swimsuit model just earned her first billboard in Times Square in Manhattan, N.Y. The Canadian model and television personality shared a snippet of the Knix video advertisement on Instagram on Wednesday. Alongside it, Chan shared an empowering message of what the moment truly meant to her.
“My first Times Square billboard. Unedited. Reclaiming all of my bodily insecurity,” she wrote. “Thank you, @joannaknix—what an honor to be part of all of the work @knix does to help women accept and love themselves. And to @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for building this confidence in me. 🖤.”
Plenty of Chan’s 96,900 followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section to hype her up over the incredible accomplishment.
“I LOVE IT!!!!!!! This is AWESOME!!!! and beautiful!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day cheered.
“You go girl!!!!!” four-time brand star Katie Austin chimed.
“no one deserves this more than you lauren ❤️,” fellow two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine added.
“Yes!!!! Amazing,” another user gushed. “Every woman in every under represented body needs to be up there. 💜 history making!”
Shop Chan’s Knix swimsuit from the campaign below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
One Shoulder Bikini Top, $55 and Leakproof Bikini Swim Bottom, $50 (knix.com)
You can also shop a similar light blue Knix two-piece here, which Chan rocked for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on June 1.