SI Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal’s Shimmery White Strapless Two-Piece Is a Flattering Pick for Late Summer
Each and every year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit style team curates location-specific styling for each of the brand photo shoots. Drawing on the aesthetics of the place as well as current swimwear trends and styles, the fashion editors pull together a collection of stunning swimsuits for the year’s models to sport on set.
This year, the trip to Belize was all white everything. When it comes to any sort of fashion (night out, casual afternoon), we all know white to be a classic, timeless choice. It’s hard to go wrong with a simple, streamlined bright white outfit. The same is true of swimwear. Bright reds, polka dot patterns and animal print might be having a moment right about now, but vibrant picks will never displace a classic white.
Kate Love proved as much during a recent late summer pool day. Nina Agdal (and others) proved as much on the set of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize. Each of her swimsuits was bright white and accentuated by gold accents, oversized earrings and other textured accessories.
But perhaps our favorite of all was her white strapless two-piece from Korobeynikov.
Korobeynikov Lycra Bandeau Top And Bottom Metal Shell Decor, $220 (korobeynikov.store)
Complete with a gold shell accent, this faintly shimmery strapless two-piece was the perfect addition to Agdal’s Belize swimwear styling. With tie-back detailing and ruching throughout, the white pick is as sleek as it is flattering.
In search of a new swimsuit for your late summer adventures? Look no further than this sweet pick.