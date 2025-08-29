SI Swimsuit Models and Athletes Take the US Open in Style, From the Court to the Grandstands
The first round of main play at the US Open began on Sunday, Aug. 24, and SI Swimsuit models have been packing the grandstands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center ever since. And while we can’t get enough of the tenniscore fashion the women are putting on display, we’re even more stoked to see two athletes who previously posed for the publication competing in the tournament.
As for as spectators go, the US Open is the place to see and be seen in late August of every year, and our SI Swimsuit models always bring their best sporty, preppy style to bear. If you’re looking to draw inspiration from the event and incorporate some trendy tenniscore into your own wardrobe, click here. Below, take a peek at what some of our SI Swimsuit models have been up to this week at the US Open—from the hardcourt to the stands.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka came out victorious during her first and second round singles play, and the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model showed off her sporty sense of style simultaneously. For her match against Greet Minnen on Tuesday, Osaka opted for red from her rose-adorned hair down to her sneakers. Her Nike outfit was further accented with a pair of bedazzled headphones and an equally sparkly Labubu on her gym bag.
Venus Williams
Williams, who posed for the issue back in 2005, returned to Grand Slam play after a brief hiatus (she last played at the US Open in 2023). Though she was defeated in the first round of women’s singles play on Monday, the 45-year-old athlete penned her gratitude in an Instagram caption on Wednesday: “The journey and love for the game never stops ✨ ,” she wrote. “So thankful for the freedom I felt in my body and deeply moved by the continued support. 💪🎾.”
Sloane Stephens
Rather than competing in this year’s US Open, Stephens, a professional tennis player and 2018 SI Swimsuit model, is putting her expertise to use as a broadcaster for ESPN during the tournament. She displayed her trendy sense of style in an IG post on Wednesday, posing in a butter yellow dress in front of the action.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model and gymnast, shared plenty of content from the stands to her Instagram Story earlier this week, where she posed with the US Open’s signature drink, the Honey Deuce, a vodka-based cocktail garnished with honeydew melon balls.
Genie Bouchard
Bouchard, a newly retired tennis player (and two-time SI Swimsuit model), couldn’t stay away from the game for long. The athlete attended the Taste of Tennis New York event leading up to the tournament and her Instagram recap of US Open-related events included a white collared dress perfect for your tenniscore mood board.
Maria Sharapova
Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 23, and attended the US Open two days later, where she was honored with her Hall of Fame Ring. Fellow retired tennis player and former rival Serena Williams was the one to bestow Sharapova with the induction honor, creating a special full-circle moment for the women who now consider one another good friends.