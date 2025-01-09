Alix Earle Radiates Beachy Elegance in Dramatic White Lace Ruffled Gown by the Water
Miami-based content creator Alix Earle kicked off 2025 with a chic escape to the Caribbean, spending New Year’s week in St. Barth with her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, and a group of friends. The internet sensation, known for her glamorous, luxurious fashion, turned heads once again in a breathtaking white lace gown by Stella McCartney, perfectly suited for a sunset yacht cruise.
Earle’s stunning ensemble featured a tiered silhouette with delicate lace detailing and romantic ruffles cascading from the halterneck bodice down to a dramatic train. The gown’s dreamy, boho-inspired design gave off ethereal, beachy bride vibes. She paired the sweet dress with natural textured tousled blonde waves and a fresh, radiant makeup look.
The 24-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, accessorized her outfit with a few gold bracelets and in a later snap she showed off her cream Chanel tote, elegantly propped up against the boat railing with a gorgeous sunset and a slew of sailboats in the backdrop. In another snap, the New Jersey native posed on the deck of a yacht, gazing out at the water as the sun dipped below the horizon. Another shot captured the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Yu Tsai in Miami as the brand’s inaugural digital issue cover girl last June, adjusting a pair of oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses, showing off her glowing complexion and soft, freckled skin.
“My last post from this trip I promise 😃,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host captioned the carousel share with her 3.7 million followers. Earlier in her vacation, she donned an ethereal sheer green Cult Gaia gown, embracing whimsical Mother Nature vibes at a beachside soirée. The intricately beaded dress highlighted her tiny waist and radiant glow as she danced into 2025. For a more sultry moment, Earle opted for a gold crochet Andrea Almeida number with bold cutouts, perfect for her New Year‘s Eve party.
Whether she’s channeling goddess energy in a flowing gown or showing off her toned figure in a chic black swimsuit, the SI Swimsuit model consistently proves that she’s mastered the art of vacation dressing.
“Obsessed with u,” her younger sister Ashtin commented.
“So so beautiful,” Sissy Sheridan chimed in.
“It’s giving natural beauty,” Emily Salch added.
“ALIX! This dress is incredibleee 🔥,” Audrey Long exclaimed.
“You look quite excellent, madam,” Jess Val Ortiz noted.
“It’s giving bridal era !” one fan manifested.