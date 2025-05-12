SI Swimsuit Models Take Over Mets Vs. Pirates Game Ahead of 2025 Issue
We’ve made it to launch week ahead of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, which hits stands on Tuesday, May 13. All week long, we’ll be celebrating the release of the annual magazine with special events, including a launch party at Hard Rock Hotel New York and an extra exciting, members-only Social Club full of fun events.
On the eve of the big release day, multiple SI Swimsuit models headed out to Queens, N.Y. for the New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game at Citi Field, posing in their best baseball attire for the eventful outing. Seen on the field are Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and XANDRA, three returning models for the 2025 issue, who earned the honors of throwing the first pitch. They are joined by fellow returning model Olivia Dunne, who attends the game to support her longtime boyfriend, Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
Near the dugout ahead of the game, XANDRA, Kostek and Thumann tossed a baseball back and forth with the Mets players and created content with Dunne as they waited for their big moment.
Dunne and Skenes were first linked back in 2023 after meeting at LSU, where Skenes played for the Tigers baseball team and Dunne competed on the Tigers women’s gymnastics team. Skenes’s height and mysteriousness caught the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s eye and the rest is history—though they nearly never got together due to Skenes not following Dunne back on Instagram.
“[I] would see him around every now and then. I was like, ‘Who is this tall, mysterious man that never smiles?’” Dunne recalled in their GQ feature from April. “He was shy.”
It’s an exciting week to be a fan of these incredible ladies. While Dunne and Thumann traveled to sunny Bermuda for their 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot, photographed by Ben Watts, XANDRA’s shoot saw her posing in the tropical Jamaica for photographer Yu Tsai and Kostek went for cold weather with a trip to Switzerland, captured by Derek Kettela. Along with the magazine release on Tuesday, the models’ full galleries of images will be released on the website. Make sure to check back in with us tomorrow.
With a temperature of about 65° in Queens right now, it’s a great night for a baseball game.
Pre-order the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue here and secure your membership for the Social Club, taking place May 16 and May 17, here.