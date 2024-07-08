SI Swimsuit Models Serve Dreamy Hamptons Vibes at Annual Fourth of July White Party
SI Swimsuit models partied alongside major celebrities like Drake, Jay-Z and more at Michael Rubin’s 2024 White Party in the Hamptons. From brand legends like Winnie Harlow and Camille Kostek to cover girls like Alix Earle and Brooks Nader, to rookies like Xandra Pohl and Olivia Dunne, these women showed up and showed out at the Independence Day festivities. And, they all proved that everyone looks good in white.
The July 4 event began around 5 p.m. at the billionaire and Fanatics founder’s home on Long Island. This year’s bash featured snacks from Nobu and a rooftop performance by Lil Wayne, and upon leaving (some in the wee hours of the night and others after the crack of dawn) guests were sent off with a bag of Goldberg’s bagels for the road.
From flowy gowns and crochet moments to barely-there micro-dresses and hooded numbers, we’re totally in awe of all of the looks these SI Swimsuit models pulled together, and have been talking about them all weekend. Below are some of our faves.
Olivia Dunne
The LSU gymnast and content creator knows a chic white bodycon dress never fails to amaze.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 cover girl was unforgettable in a custom Robby Kobo mini dress featuring a major chest cut-out and daring side slits.
Camille Kostek
The seven-time brand star and 2019 cover model dazzled in a custom-made corset gown from Parisian designer LUNÉS.
Xandra Pohl
The Miami-based DJ and 2024 rookie looked flawless in a sweet satin maxi skirt, paired with a fun ruffled tube top.
Alix Earle
The June 2024 digital issue cover girl has been jet-setting all around Europe, and returned just in time to serve major looks at this year’s White Party, which she attended alongside boyfriend and NFL player Braxton Berrios.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
The 2023 rookie sizzled at last year’s event and she managed to top her look this year. We’re obsessed with the beachy vibes of this crochet-fringe gown.
Josephine Skriver
The mom of one kept it cool and casual in a cowl-neck crop-top and low-rise tailor pants.
Winnie Harlow
The Cay Skin founder was truly mesmerizing in a see-through, bedazzled, hooded gown featuring a figure-skimming silhouette and the most daring plunging neckline and thong-revealing low-back.