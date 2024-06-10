Olivia Dunne Looks Angelic in White Cut-Out Strapless Mini Dress
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne looks wonderful in white.
The NCAA champion, who won LSU’s first women’s gymnastics title in program history alongside her fellow Tigers teammates this spring, is living her best life in the Big Apple. The New Jersey native posed for a stunning close-up pic as she donned a cute strapless white bodycon mini dress featuring a fun midriff cut-out detail. She showed off her radiant soft smile in the cover snap of a recent Instagram photo dump, and posed alongside fellow two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton and content creator Lily Chee in the next pic.
Dunne curled her long blonde locks with with a few front strands pinned back and she opted for a super glowy glam moment, including feathered brows, subtle winged eyeliner, rosy blush and glossy pink lips. She accessorized with a dainty gold charm bracelet and showed off her toned arms in the snapshots.
“Is this seat taken?” the 21-year-old captioned the carousel that she shared with her 5.2 million followers and tagged her location as Manhattan, New York. In another personality pic, Dunne stuck her head out of a car window and let her hair fly with the wind.
“Gorgeous girly,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims commented.
“Love uu,” cover girl Brooks Nader added.
“Perfect,” Alix Earle, who starred on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue, wrote.
“fomo is fomoing,” fellow brand rookie Xandra Pohl admitted.
“Yes. You can’t sit with us,” sister Julz Dunne joked.