All the SI Swimsuit Models Featured on ‘Forbes’ Top Creators 2025 List
For this year’s Top Creators List, Forbes highlighted 50 individuals who have each cultivated a unique space for themselves on social media. These internet personalities have made a name for themselves because their content not only leaves a lasting impression on fans but also paves paths for other creators in future generations.
Among those honored were four SI Swimsuit models, who were each selected for their unique impact on social media. Because of their drive, passion and commitment to creating innovative content that makes them stand out, they have gone on to lead exceptional lives.
So without further ado, here are the four SI Swimsuit models featured on Forbes’s 2025 Top Creators List:
Haley Baylee
Before she was known to her 30 million fans as “Haley Baylee,” she was known to SI Swimsuit as Haley Kalil, a four-time brand model who never failed to deliver show-stopping photos.
Having made her debut in 2018 after being discovered by the brand’s inaugural Swim Search open casting call, Baylee made her comeback in the next year’s magazine with a feature in Kenya. She returned two years in a row after that with shoots in Scrub Island and Hollywood, Fla.
Baylee gained further attention in 2024 after posting a TikTok video poking fun at the Met Gala. Little did she know that very video would mark her rise to internet stardom!
Olivia Dunne
It was never a matter of if Dunne would make it to the top, but when.
Dunne’s content on TikTok always arrives right on time for her 8 million followers. Whether she’s giving fans a look at a day in her hectic life or doing a viral trend that garners millions of views, there’s always something to keep her fans entertained and interested in her every day. Getting her start during her undergraduate years at Louisiana State University, Dunne continues to gain even more followers post-grad, showing that her fans are in it for the long haul.
Alongside being featured in Forbes’s 2025 Top Creators List, Dunne was also one of four cover models for the 2025 issue of the SI Swimsuit magazine, a feat she secured two years after making her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023. There’s no doubt that this year is one of Dunne’s best yet.
Alix Earle
As the queen of GRWM videos, Earle is a force to be reckoned with. Her popular videos leave many captivated by just how much she can squeeze into 24 hours. It seems like she can juggle going to a party, elevating her businesses, recording a vlog and just about everything in between, all while still being a stylish fashionista. What’s more, her lip-synching videos on TikTok are always a smash hit with her 7.5 million followers.
On Instagram, Earle takes her content to the next level by keeping her fans updated on everything she has going on at the moment. Needless to say, aesthetically pleasing pictures and witty captions are absolutely her forté.
Earle made her SI Swimsuit debut as the brand’s first-ever digital cover model with her Miami shoot in 2024. She returned to the fold once again with her feature in Jamaica this year. Now that she’s added “two-time SI Swimsuit model” to her list of accolades, Earle’s impressive résumé continues to grow.
XANDRA
As a woman in the predominantly male industry of DJing, XANDRA is changing the game by simply being her authentic self. Making rhythm and beats that are second to none, her following is forever mesmerized by everything she creates.
When she’s not spinning discs, she’s on social media posting clips of her sets or photos of her and her friends having fun. Her bubbly and magnetic personality radiates through the camera, leaving everyone in a happier mood than they were before they watched her videos.
XANDRA officially joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2024 with her Belize feature and returned to the fold with her 2025 shoot in Jamaica.